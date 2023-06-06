The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired defenceman Ivan Provorov from the Philadelphia Flyers as part of a three-team deal that also includes the Los Angeles Kings, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The Kings will retain a portion of Provorov's salary in the deal.

Hearing that Ivan Provorov is on his way to #CBJ as part of a three-way deal with #LAKings and #flyers.



Los Angeles is retaining a portion of his salary in the deal. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 6, 2023

Johnston adds that the Kings are expected to make an attempt at re-signing pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov after clearing cap space with the deal.

With the #LAKings clearing salary off the books, expect them to take a run at extending pending UFA Vladislav Gavrikov.



There's no deal in place there, yet, though. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 6, 2023

Provorov, 26, scored six goals and totaled 27 points in 82 games with the Flyers last season.

Originally selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2015 Draft by the Flyers, Provorov debuted for the team in the 2016-17 season.

Provorov is entering the fifth season of a six-year, $40.5 million deal signed in September of 2019. He will become an unrestricted free agent when the deal expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Yaroslavl, Russia native was the first player in the NHL to refuse to wear a Pride Night-themed jersey last season, citing “religious beliefs.”

In 532 career NHL games, all with the Flyers, Provorov has 65 goals and 217 points.