Blue Jackets acquire Provorov from Flyers in three-team deal
The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired defenceman Ivan Provorov from the Philadelphia Flyers as part of a three-team deal that also includes the Los Angeles Kings, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.
The Kings will retain a portion of Provorov's salary in the deal.
Johnston adds that the Kings are expected to make an attempt at re-signing pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov after clearing cap space with the deal.
Provorov, 26, scored six goals and totaled 27 points in 82 games with the Flyers last season.
Originally selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2015 Draft by the Flyers, Provorov debuted for the team in the 2016-17 season.
Provorov is entering the fifth season of a six-year, $40.5 million deal signed in September of 2019. He will become an unrestricted free agent when the deal expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.
The Yaroslavl, Russia native was the first player in the NHL to refuse to wear a Pride Night-themed jersey last season, citing “religious beliefs.”
In 532 career NHL games, all with the Flyers, Provorov has 65 goals and 217 points.