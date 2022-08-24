Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier will not join the team for the 2022-23 season, per the recommendation from the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

"During the past year, I have experienced some personal issues and challenges and I feel I need to be close to my family at this time," Texier said in a statement. "I have love and respect for the city of Columbus, the Blue Jackets, and the fans as everyone has always treated me first-class. I truly appreciate the support, help and empathy I have received from team management, the coaching staff, doctors, trainers and my teammates. This was a hard decision, but it is the best one for me right now."

The Jackets will not pay Texier next season, but the 22-year-old will be allowed to sign a one-year contract in Europe.

Texier, who is a native of France, scored 11 goals and nine assists over 36 games with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22, his fourth campaign in Columbus. He was granted a leave of absence in March after suffering a fractured finger in late January.

"Alexandre Texier and I recently had a very long conversation in which he indicated to me that he was not ready to resume his career in the NHL at this time," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a release. "While we are disappointed Tex will not be joining us for the 2022-23 season as we anticipated, his mental health and well-being remain our top priority and we will continue to support him in any way we can."

Texier has scored 22 goals and 27 assists over 123 games after the Blue Jackets selected him in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He also has seven points in 18 career playoff games.