The Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks.

Pederson, 25, had one goal and three points in 10 games with the Canucks this season. He had 17 goals and 24 points in 18 AHL games this season.

Undrafted to begin his career, Pederson made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes during the 2020-21 season.

He has two goals and eight points in 54 career games with the Canucks, San Jose Sharks and Coyotes.