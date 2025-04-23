Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason will lead Team Canada behind the bench at the 2025 Men's World Hockey Championship, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Calgary Flames head coach Ryan Huska will also be part of the staff, with the rest of the coaches to be determined later.

Evason, 60, guided Columbus to a 40-33-9 record this past season, his first with the team.

He also worked parts of five seasons as head coach of the Minnesota Wild and led the team to three consecutive playoff appearances from 2020 to 2023. The Wild had a 147-77-27 regular season record with Evason at the helm.

Huska, 49, led the Flames to a 41-27-14 record with the Flames in 2024-25, his second as Calgary's head coach after five seasons as an assistant.

The 2025 Men's World Hockey Championship begins Friday, May 9 in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark.