The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenceman Erik Gudbranson to a four-year, $16 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Erik Gudbranson to CBJ, four years, $4M AAV. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 13, 2022

The 30-year-old had a career season in 2021-22 with the Calgary Flames, recording six goals and 17 points in 78 games.

Drafted third overall by the Florida Panthers at the 2010 NHL Draft, Gudbranson has had NHL stints with the Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators and Flames.

He is coming off a one-year, $1.95 million.

In 641 career NHL games, the Ottawa, Ont. product has 27 goals and 94 points.