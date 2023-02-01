Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist will be out until late in the regular season with a shoulder injury.

Nyquist was ruled out indefinitely last week with the injury, which the team said will not require surgery.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the winger will, however, be ready for the postseason and could still be traded to a contender before the March 3 trade deadline.

The 33-year-old pending unrestricted free has 10 goals and 22 points in 48 games this season.

He too told Aaron Portzline of The Athletic after the announcement from the team that he has not ruled himself out from returning this season.

"I'm going to do everything I can to heal up and play," he said. "I still want to play hockey this year."

Nyquist carries a cap hit of $5.5 million in the last of a four-year, $22 million deal signed with the Blue Jackets in 2019.

The Hallmstad, Sweden native was drafted 121st overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2008 NHL Draft and has 174 points and 423 points in 700 career games split between the Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, and Blue Jackets.