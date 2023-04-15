The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired head coach Brad Larsen, it was announced Saturday morning.

Goaltending coach Manny Legace will also not be retained for next season.

Larsen had one year remaining on his contract after coaching the team to a 25-48-9 record this season to mark the third straight year of missing the playoffs.

"This season has been extremely disappointing and the responsibility for that lies with all of us," said general manager Jarmo Kekalainen in a news release. "These decisions were difficult and not made lightly given our respect for both Brad and Manny as coaches and people. Brad has been part of our organization for more than a decade, and we are extremely thankful for his hard work and many contributions - both on and off the ice - during that time. We wish nothing but the best for Brad and his family in the future."

Larsen took over as head coach at the beginning of last season in place of John Tortorella and guided the team to a 37-38-7 record in his first year on the job. Columbus signed forward Johnny Gaudreau in the off-season, bringing higher expectations for 2022-23. But the Blue Jackets finished with just 59 points -- their second-lowest 82-game season total in franchise history -- and placed last in the Metropolitan Division.

As a player, the 45-year-old spent parts of eight NHL seasons with the Colorado Avalanche and Atlanta Thrashers.