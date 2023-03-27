The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without defencemen Nick Blankenburg, Erik Gudbranson, and forward Mathieu Olivier for multiple weeks due to injury.

Injury Updates for the following #CBJ players after this past weekend's games.



Nick Blankenburg (ankle); week-to-week

Erik Gudbranson (separated shoulder); expected to miss 6 weeks

Elvis Merzlikins (lower body); day-to-day

Mathieu Olivier (lower leg bone bruise); expected to… — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) March 27, 2023

Blankenburg, 24, is considered to be out week-to week with an ankle injury.

The 5-foot-9 defenceman last played during Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens where he had 19:40 of ice time. He has four goals and 14 points in 36 games this season.

Gudbranson, 31, is expected to be out six weeks with a separated shoulder.

The 6-foot-5 defenceman last played during Friday's 5-4 overtime victory over the New York Islanders where he had 16:21 of ice time but did not travel with the team to Montreal for Saturday's game. He has a goal and 13 points in 70 games this season.

Olivier, 26, is expected to miss two-to-four weeks with a lower-leg bone bruise.

The 6-foot-1 forward only lasted 35 seconds into Friday's win over the Islanders before having to leave the game. He has five goals and 15 points in 66 games this season.

Additionally, goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is considered to be out day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-3 netminder took the loss in Saturday's game against the Canadiens where he allowed six goals on 24 shots.

Merzlilkins has a 7-18-2 record with a .876 save percentage and 4.23 goals-against average this season.

The Jackets have a 23-42-7 record with 53 points and are in second-last place in the NHL with 10 games remaining in their season.