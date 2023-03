Columbus Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine is expected to miss two-to-four weeks with a triceps strain, the team announced on Friday.

INJURY UPDATE: #CBJ F Patrik Laine is expected to miss two-to-four weeks due to a triceps strain suffered in practice on Thursday. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) March 24, 2023

Laine, 24, sustained the injury during practice on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5 winger has 22 goals and 52 points in 55 games this season.

The Blue Jackets sit in last place in the NHL with a 22-42-7 record and 51 points with 12 games left in the season.