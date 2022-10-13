The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Patrik Laine on injured reserve as he is expected to miss three-to-four weeks of action with an elbow injury.

Laine, 24, sustained the injury during the second period after colliding with Hurricanes defenceman Brett Pesce.

The game was tied 1-1 at the time of the injury with Laine scoring the lone goal for the Blue Jackets.

The 6-foot-5 forward had 26 goals and 56 points in 56 games in Columbus last season.

Drafted second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Draft, Laine has registered 176 goals and 327 points in 407 career games split between the Jets and Blue Jackets.