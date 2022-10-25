The Columbus Blue Jackets activated Patrik Laine off injured reserve Tuesday, getting the winger back in the lineup for the first time since their season opener.

The team also announced, however, that forward Justin Danforth will miss roughly six months due to surgery on a torn Labrum.

Blue Jackets head coach Brad Larsen said Thursday that Laine is 100 per cent healthy and he wouldn't be in the lineup if he wasn't.

Team reporter Jeff Svoboda adds that Laine was taking line rushes alongside Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau at the morning skate.

The 24-year-old sustained an elbow injury in the opening game of the regular season against the Carolina Hurricanes after a collision with defenceman Brett Pesce. He was placed on the injured reserve list and was originally expected to miss between three and four weeks.

The 6-foot-5 forward had 26 goals and 56 points in 56 games in Columbus last season, his second with the team after coming over in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets.



Blue Jackets lose Danforth

Danforth suffered the injury against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 22 and will undergo the surgery next Monday.

The 29-year-old has two goals and three points in six games this season, his second in the NHL.

Danforth had 10 goals and 14 points in 45 games with the Blue Jackets last season.