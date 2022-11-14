Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is expected to miss three-to-four weeks with a sprained ankle that he suffered in Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders, the team announced on Monday.

Laine did not register a point and played 22:29 in the Blue Jackets’ 4-3 OT loss to the Islanders at UBS Arena.

The 24-year-old has played in eight games this season for Columbus and has two goals and two assists with a minus-4 rating.

Laine is in his third season as a member of the Blue Jackets and has also played for the Winnipeg Jets over the course of his 415 game NHL career.

He has amassed 178 career goals with 153 assists.