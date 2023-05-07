Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine will not play for Finland at the World Championships due to injury, the Blue Jackets announced on Sunday.

Laine missed the final 12 games of the season due to the same injury and felt that he was not 100 per cent ahead of the tournament.

#CBJ F Patrik Laine will not play for Finland in the upcoming World Championships. Laine, who missed the last 12 games of the season due to injury, didn’t feel he was 100 percent so the decision was made that he wouldn’t participate in this year’s tournament. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) May 7, 2023

Laine sustained a triceps strain in late March and was expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks.

The 6-foot-5 winger has 22 goals and 52 points in 55 games this season.

The 25-year-old has scored 198 goals and added 181 assists in 462 career games with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets.