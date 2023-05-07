Blue Jackets' Laine to miss World Championships with injury
Patrik Laine - The Canadian Press
Published
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine will not play for Finland at the World Championships due to injury, the Blue Jackets announced on Sunday.
Laine missed the final 12 games of the season due to the same injury and felt that he was not 100 per cent ahead of the tournament.
Laine sustained a triceps strain in late March and was expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks.
The 6-foot-5 winger has 22 goals and 52 points in 55 games this season.
The 25-year-old has scored 198 goals and added 181 assists in 462 career games with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets.