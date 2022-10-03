The Columbus Blue Jackets have released veteran forward James Neal from his professional tryout, head coach Brad Larsen confirmed on Monday.

Brad Larsen also said the #CBJ has released James Neal from his PTO. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 3, 2022

Neal, 35, appeared in two preseason games for the team, averaging just over 20 minutes of ice time and scoring one goal.

A native of Whitby, Ont., Neal is embarking on his 16th professional season. Neal split last season between the St. Louis Blues and their American Hockey League affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds. In 19 NHL games in 2021-2022, Neal had two goals and two assists.

A three-time All-Star, Neal has appeared in 869 games with the Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Blues.

For his career, Neal has recorded 296 goals and 263 assists.