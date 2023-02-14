One Big Question: With the West wide open, should the Jets go all in?

The Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov will be scratched from Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils for "trade-related reasons."

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports there is no imminent deal involving Gavrikov and the belief is the Blue Jackets are protecting their asset while working through the process.

"It's hard waking up and (trying to) figure this out," Gavrikov told Aaron Portzline of the decision on Tuesday. "I try to not think about it. Try to be busy and do something, because it's gotta be in your head and the guys are wondering. There's not much I can say right now because I know literally nothing, but we'll see what's happening. Hopefully the guys can get two points for us tonight."

The #CBJ are scratching Vladislav Gavrikov for tonight's game because of "trade-related reasons." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 14, 2023

The move comes after the Arizona Coyotes scratched defenceman Jakob Chychrun over the weekend and then announced yesterday he would not play seemingly until a trade is made.

The NHL trade deadline is just over two weeks away on March 3.

The 27-year-old Gavrikov has three goals and seven assists in 52 games this season, his fourth with the Blue Jackets.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the season, as he plays in the final year of a three-year, $8.4 million deal ($2.8 million AAV) he signed in 2020.

In 256 career games with the Blue Jackets, Gavrikov has 15 goals and 58 assists. He was originally selected by the club in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.