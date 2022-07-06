The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenceman Adam Boqvist to a three-year, $7.8 million contract extension with an average annual value of $2.6 million.

Boqvist, 21, recorded 11 goals and 22 points in 52 games last season with Columbus last season while averaging 17:03 TOI.

Drafted eighth overall by the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2018 NHL Draft, Boqvist was dealt to the Blue Jackets on July 23, 2021 in the trade that sent Seth Jones to Chicago.

Internationally, he has represented Sweden on numerous occasions, including the 2018 World U18s and 2019 World Juniors.

"Adam is a talented, mobile defenseman with the ability and creativity to provide offense from the blueline," said Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. "Despite some injuries, he had a very good first season with our club at the age of 21 and as he gets bigger and stronger, we believe he has the potential to be a very impactful player in this league."