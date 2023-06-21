The Columbus Blue Jackets signed forward Mathieu Olivier to a two-year, $2.2 million contract on Wednesday.

Olivier, who was scheduled for restricted free agency, will carry a cap hit of $1.1 million under the new deal.

The 26-year-old posted five goals and 15 points in 66 games this past season, his first with the Blue Jackets.

"Mathieu's work ethic and dedication are tremendous and he has become a valuable contributor to our organization on and off the ice," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. "He brings size, physicality and character to our lineup and we are excited that he will continue to be part of the Blue Jackets family."

Undrafted, Olivier signed with the Nashville Predators during the 2019-20 season. He has eight goals and 22 points in 114 games over his career with the Predators and Blue Jackets.