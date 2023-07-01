The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed 2023 third overall pick Adam Fantilli to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Fantilli was selected third overall at Wednesday's draft in Nashville by Columbus.

The 18-year-old had 30 goals and 65 points in 36 games in 2022-23 as a freshman at the University of Michigan. He became the third freshman in NCAA history to win the Hobey Baker Award, joining Paul Kariya (1993) and Jack Eichel (2015).

He was also named the NCAA top collegiate rookie and the Big 10 freshman of the year as well as NCAA First All-American Team, First-Team All-Big 10 and the Big 10 All-Freshman Team.

The Nobleton, Ont., product also won gold with Canada at both the World Juniors (five points in seven games) and World Championships (three points in 10 games) this year.