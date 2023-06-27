The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed F Trey Fix-Wolansky to a two-year, two-way contract, the team announced on Monday. The terms of the contract have not been announced.

Fix-Wolansky, 24, made his NHL debut for the Blue Jackets in the 2021-22 season, where he appeared in six games and scored one goal with two points overall.

He played in nine games last season with Columbus, where he totaled one goal.

Originally drafted by the Blue Jackets in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Fix-Wolansky has 60 goals and 139 points in 166 games with the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL over the past four seasons.