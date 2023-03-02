Columbus Blue Jackets traded injured forward Jakub Voracek to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, shedding his $8.25 million cap hit through next season.

The Blue Jackets acquired goaltender Jon Gillies back in the trade and sent a 2023 sixth-round pick along with Voracek, whose NHL future is in doubt, to the Coyotes.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes adding Voracek will help Arizona reach the salary cap floor. The Coyotes said the team had acquired "the contract" of the forward in their team release.

News: We have acquired a 2023 sixth-round draft choice from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Jon Gillies.



We have also acquired the contract of forward Jakub Voráček in the deal.

Voracek announced in December he would be out long-term with concussion symptoms. While noting he's had at least seven documented concussions over his NHL career, he added that his chances of playing again this season were "slim."

The team had previously announced the 33-year-old, who last played on Nov. 4, would be out indefinitely.

Voracek has one goal and six points in 11 games this season, his second with Columbus since a 2021 trade from the Philadelphia Flyers. He had six goals and 62 points in 79 games with the team last season.

Selected seventh overall by Columbus in the 2007 draft, Voracek spent the first three years of his career with the Blue Jackets before being traded to Philadelphia.

He has 223 goals and 806 points in 1,058 career games.