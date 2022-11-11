Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of the regular season after suffering a separated shoulder and torn labrum, the team announced Friday.

TRANSACTIONS: #CBJ place D Nick Blankenburg, C Sean Kuraly and LW Jakub Voracek on IR. Add D Gavin Bayreuther, D Marcus Bjork & D David Jiricek to roster on emergency recall.



Also an update on D Zach Werenski.https://t.co/ZtUYjftUEP — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) November 11, 2022

Werenski was forced to exit the team's 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday with an upper-body injury.

In 13 games this season, Werenski has three goals and five assists, including a goal and an assist in just six minutes and three seconds of ice time before departing with the injury in the game against the Flyers.

The Grosse Point, Mich. native was originally drafted eighth overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and debuted with the team in the 2016-17 campaign.

In 416 career NHL games played, he has 79 goals and 166 assists.