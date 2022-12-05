Wilfried Nancy is headed to Ohio.

MLS Soccer's Tom Bogert reports Nancy is leaving CF Montreal to become head coach of the Columbus Crew.

Sources: Columbus Crew have agreed a deal to name Wilfried Nancy as their next head coach.



Nancy was a finalist for MLS Coach of the Year as he led CF Montreal to 2nd place in the East. Got the job shortly before preseason in 2021 when Thierry Henry stepped away. https://t.co/BAdyiJQOQN — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 5, 2022

The 45-year-old Nancy had been with the organization since 2011, heading the academy. He joined the first team as an assistant coach in 2016 and was promoted to head coach ahead of the 2021 season with the departure of Thierry Henry.

In two seasons as head coach, Nancy posted a mark of 37-17-23 (.468) and won a Canadian Championship in 2021.

More to come.