Canada, Latvia tied 1-1 after first period at World Juniors

Connor Bedard opened the scoring for Canada and Rainers Darzins replied for Latvia, as the teams are tied 1-1 after the first period of play at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship.

The projected top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft fired Canada’s fifth shot of the game past Latvian goaltender Patriks Berzins at the 7:31 mark to give the hosts the lead at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Darzins wired one home at 18:06 to even the score for Latvia.

Sebastian Cossa got the start in net for the Canadians and stopped three of four shots in the opening frame.

Berzins turned away 17 of 18 shots in the Latvian net.

While this is Canada’s first game, Latvia opened the tournament on Tuesday with a 6-1 defeat against Finland.

Klavs Veinbergs scored Latvia’s only goal in the loss.

Canada will play again on Thursday when they face Slovakia.