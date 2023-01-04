Connor Bedard continued his historic World Junior Championship in Wednesday’s 6-2 semifinal win over the United States, scoring his ninth goal of the tournament, putting him one goal behind John Anderson and Dale McCourt for the most goals scored by a Canadian at a single world junior tournament.

Bedard scored Canada’s first goal of the evening at 11:49 of the first period, cutting the Canadian deficit to 2-1. It was the first of six unanswered goals for Canada, who advanced to the gold medal game against Czechia on Thursday.

Most goals by a player with #TeamCanada at a single #WorldJuniors tournament:

10- Dale McCourt (1977)

10- John Anderson (1977)

9- Connor Bedard (2023 via his marker to start CAN's scoring in a 6-2 Semi-Final win vs the USA tonight)

9- Brian Bradley (1985)

9- Dave Chyzowski (1990) pic.twitter.com/068TLekwh7 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 5, 2023

Sweden’s Markus Naslund holds the record for most goals at a single world juniors with 13 in the 1993 tournament.

He also assisted on Joshua Roy’s second period goal, giving him nine goals and 23 points at this year’s World Junior Championship and needs two points to pass Naslund and Finland’s Raimo Helminen for the second-most points at a single world junior tournament. Naslund’s teammate at the 1993 world juniors, Peter Forsberg, holds the all-time record with 31 points in seven games.

The 17-year-old has re-written Canada’s World Junior Championship record book at this year’s tournament, passing Jordan Eberle for most goals (14) in a world junior career and Eric Lindros for most points (31) at the world juniors. Bedard also set a new record for most points (23) and assists (14) by a Canadian at a single world junior tournament.

"I'm not focused on personal success here," Bedard said after Canada's quarter-final. "I want another gold medal. That's all I want."

The North Vancouver, B.C., native is the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.