18m ago
Canada leads Czechia after first period in World Juniors semifinals
Canada leads Czechia 2-0 after the first period of their semifinal matchup at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship.
TSN.ca Staff
Bedard nets his fourth of the tournament, extending Canada's lead
Kent Johnson opened the scoring at 10:04, beating Czech goaltender Tomas Suchanek to make it 1-0.
Connor Bedard doubled Canada's lead five minutes later to 2-0 with a goal with assists from Nathan Gaucher and Will Cuylle.
The Canadians outshot the Czechs 14-8.
Suchanek made 12 saves while Canadian goaltender Dylan Garand stopped all eight shots he faced.