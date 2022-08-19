Canada leads Czechia after first period in World Juniors semifinals

Canada leads Czechia 2-0 after the first period of their semifinal matchup at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Kent Johnson opened the scoring at 10:04, beating Czech goaltender Tomas Suchanek to make it 1-0.

Connor Bedard doubled Canada's lead five minutes later to 2-0 with a goal with assists from Nathan Gaucher and Will Cuylle.

The Canadians outshot the Czechs 14-8.

Suchanek made 12 saves while Canadian goaltender Dylan Garand stopped all eight shots he faced.