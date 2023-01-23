Columnist image

Whatever faint hope may have existed for a battle atop the 2023 NHL draft board looks to be gone, gone, gone.

A goner courtesy of Connor.

“It’s Connor Bedard’s world,” one NHL head scout said, “all the other prospects are just living in it.”

“It’s Bedard at No. 1 and a wide chasm to everyone else,” said another NHL head scout.

And yet there is still so much sizzle, substance, and a lot to like about the 2023 NHL draft, which is being heralded by scouts for its strong quality and quantity of prospects for the entire first round and beyond.

The 17-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., dominating the 2023 World Junior Championship in Halifax as Bedard did — nine goals and 23 points in seven games to lead Canada to the gold medal — quelled any and all talk of a legitimate mid-season challenge to his No. 1 status. Not that there was widespread anticipation or fervent belief of that necessarily happening.

After all, Bedard was the unanimous No. 1 in TSN’s Pre-Season NHL Draft Rankings last September and 2023 has for quite some time been billed as the Connor Bedard Draft. And the 5-foot-9 3/4 inch, 185-pound Regina Pats phenom winger reprised that unanimous standing in TSN’s Mid-Season 2023 NHL Draft Rankings survey of 10 NHL scouts.

And he did so with a most emphatic exclamation point at the WJC.

“I can definitely say I didn’t have to think about it for even a split second,” another NHL head scout said, with a laugh. “Easy call.”

Still, there was a sense heading into the WJC that 6-foot-2 University of Michigan freshman centre Adam Fantilli, who is from the Greater Toronto Area, and/or fast-starting 6-foot-3 Swedish centre Leo Carlsson might use that platform to put some heat on Bedard and at least give the scouts a little something to think about at No. 1.

No such luck.

It should be noted that Fantilli and Carlsson — both late 2004-born 18-year-olds to Bedard’s 2005 birthdate that doesn’t see him turn 18 until July 17 — were quite good for Canada and Sweden at the WJC. They are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, on TSN’s Mid-Season list.

Bedard was just too electrifying, too dominant for Fantilli or Carlsson to close the gap. And it wasn’t that Bedard simply shot out the lights with his patented lethal Auston Matthews-like release/shot, he showed such much more dimension to his game with elite-level vision and wow-factor playmaking and passing.

Then there was his sublime sense of occasion and flair for the dramatic at a time when the glare of the spotlight was so bright and the pressure so intense.

“In that [quarter-final] game [Canada played] against Slovakia, I was out of my seat, standing, for the third period and overtime,” an NHL scout said. “I don’t recall ever doing that before. [Bedard] took me right out of my seat. I was just standing there, appreciating him. And that game-winning goal…”

The scout never finished the sentence. Not only did Bedard lift him out of his seat, but his dramatic one-man-band overtime winner also to beat three Slovak skaters and goaltender Adam Gajan left the scout speechless, too.

From a purely on-ice hockey perspective, it was unfortunate that the one prospect in the world who’s considered to perhaps be the biggest threat to Bedard’s mantle as No. 1 wasn’t even at the WJC. That, of course, would be Russian 18-year-old left-shot, right winger Matvei Michkov, who was ranked No. 2 on TSN’s Pre-Season Rankings but who fell to No. 4 on the Mid-Season list.

Michkov wasn’t there because Russia was prohibited by the International Ice Hockey Federation from participating in the WJC because of Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions are as they should be. There’s no suggestion here that Russia should be allowed to compete in international hockey, certainly not as long as its war against Ukraine continues.

But in the admittedly narrow context of examining Bedard’s supremacy, it is the 5-foot-10, late 2004-born 18-year-old goal-scoring wizard Michkov who appears best suited, on the ice anyway, to give Bedard a real challenge as the best 2023 NHL draft prospect.

That is, if you can forget about all of the things you are not allowed to forget about in the real world — Russia at war with Ukraine and the associated sanctions; NHL GMs and head scouts not being able to travel to Russia to view Michkov live; not being able to see Michkov in the crucible of the World Juniors; and the fact Michkov has signed a contract (in the KHL) that is expected to keep him out of the NHL for at least three more seasons after this one.

But you can’t simply dismiss all of that and compare the two players in a vacuum. Michkov’s circumstances contribute to, and negatively impact, the evaluation of the player and where he’ll sit on NHL teams’ draft lists on June 28 in Nashville. That goes a long way towards explaining how and why Michkov went from No. 2 on TSN’s pre-season list to No. 4 at mid-season.

Not quite out of sight, out of mind, but you get the idea.

Michkov also missed the better part of two months in September/October when he was injured after a huge open-ice hit from former NHL defenceman Alexei Emelin in the KHL. He only played three games in the KHL with powerhouse SKA St. Petersburg before moving down to the second-tier VHL, where he scored 10 goals in 12 games. On Dec. 20, he was loaned for the balance of the season from SKA to Sochi, the worst team in the KHL. Michkov has four goals and six points in 13 games with Sochi.

Fantilli, Carlsson and Michkov form a triumvirate of blue-chip prospects who, for varying reasons, aren’t currently in Bedard’s stratosphere but who have separated themselves from the rest of the class in a strata of their own.

Of the 10 scouts surveyed, Fantilli received four No. 2 votes, compared to three each for Carlsson and Michkov. Fantilli had five third-place votes and one fourth-place vote; Carlsson had five third-place votes and two fourth-place votes; and Michkov had seven fourth-place votes. There’s not a lot separating the trio who all project as top-line NHLers.

No prospect, other than Bedard, Fantilli, Carlsson and Michkov, received a vote above No. 5.

“[Michkov] is the No. 2 guy behind Bedard in this draft, all day long for me,” an NHL head scout said. “But would you actually pick him at No. 2? When will he be taken? For a lot of teams, that could be a decision gets made by an owner instead of a GM or scout.”

How many years will an NHL team be prepared to wait for him? It appears to be a minimum of three. Could it be longer?

“What if he decides he never wants to play in the NHL?” asked one scout. “You would think he’ll eventually want to [play in the NHL] but is it guaranteed? In today’s world, you just don’t know for sure.”

But there are some NHL clubs whose patience with Russian star talent has been greatly rewarded.

Minnesota took Kirill Kaprizov in the 2015 draft and didn’t get him in the Wild lineup until five years later, but now he’s an NHL superstar and game changer.

Washington drafted Evgeny Kuznetsov in 2010 and waited four years for him to arrive in the NHL. St. Louis drafted Vladimir Tarasenko that same year and waited two-and-a-half seasons for him. The Caps and Blues both won Cups with those Russians playing instrumental roles, while the Wild have one of the NHL’s elite players in Kaprizov.

Of note, though, the Blues drafted Tarasenko 16th overall; the Caps took Kuznetsov 26th overall; and the Wild didn’t select Kaprizov until the fifth round. How far might Michkov slide before there’s a team willing to step up to take him?

“Well, isn’t that the question,” a scout replied. “Short answer is we don’t know. What I do think I know is some team is likely going to be gifted an extraordinary prospect at No. 4 or No. 5 or some number beyond that. To have a player that good, someone who should probably be talked about in the same breath as Bedard, go at No. 4 or 5 or some pick after that, well, from just from a really superficial hockey draft perspective, it would be a travesty. But it could happen. Whenever he’s taken, someone is going to fall into something quite special.”

“We’re not having any real debate right now about who’s No. 1,” another scout chimed in. “Fair enough, Bedard has been that good. But if Michkov had played in the World Juniors, would we maybe be debating it right now? We were certainly having that debate in Texas at the U-18 World Championships in 2021 and we were ready to have that debate after the first few games of the [first] 2022 WJC [in the bubble in Edmonton until the tourney got shut down due to COVID-19].”

In the spring of 2021 at the U-18 in Texas, double underager Bedard scored seven goals and 14 points in seven games for Canada; single underager Michkov had 12 goals and 16 points in seven games for Russia.

They were the dual talk of the hockey world then and it picked up again in Edmonton at the pandemic-shortened/postponed first try at the 2022 WJC, where Bedard had four goals and five points in two games and Michkov had three goals in two games.

“So, what I would say is this,” added the scout, “If there’s a better prospect in this draft than Bedard, it would be Michkov with the greatest chance of challenging him. We were having that conversation in 2021 and about to have it in 2022, but it’s much harder to have in 2023 because, with Michkov anyway, there are so many other considerations that have to be factored in.”

It’s a glorious year for a team to be picking in the top four of the draft. It’s why so many NHL teams are embracing “tank” mentality and far more concerned with NHL draft lottery odds than winning any games in this, the year of the Bedard Sweepstakes. And the draft riches extend beyond the Regina Pat.

One scout said that if Michkov, who missed being eligible for last year’s draft by about three-and-a-half months, had been included in the 2022 draft he would have most certainly gone first overall. Conversely, another scout opined that if 2022 first-overall pick to Montreal, Slovak winger Juraj Slafkovsky, were parachuted into this year’s draft, he would go no higher than No. 5 overall.

Speculative, to be sure, but it speaks to the level of excitement the scouts have for the upper echelon of the class of ‘23, especially compared to a year ago.

“The top four is special,” a scout said. “The Top 10 is very good, but relative to a lot of years, you can say the same thing about this year’s Top 20 or Top 30. I can go 40 deep and I still really like a lot of the prospects. So, yeah, it looks like a real strong group.”

Here’s a review of TSN’s Top 10 Mid-Season Draft Rankings, beyond Bedard, Fantilli, Carlsson and Michkov:

1. Connor Bedard. He isn’t as strikingly fast as Connor McDavid, he’s not as big and strong as Auston Matthews, he’s not as complete as Sidney Crosby, he doesn’t have the wingspan of Mario Lemieux, but his otherworldly release and shot combined with sublime vision and playmaking ability, plus the innate ability to rise to the occasion with moments of greatness on the biggest stage and somehow exceed excessive expectations has established him as “special,” a unique talent who has it, whatever it is.

2. Adam Fantilli. At 6-foot-2 and close to 200 pounds, the University of Michigan freshman centre from the Greater Toronto Area has elite size, strength and is an incredible skater, one of the very best in the draft. He’s a shoot-first goal-scoring pivot with some bite and projects as a potential lower-case No. 1 or upper-case No. 2 NHL centre.

3. Leo Carlsson. The Swedish centre, who can also play on the wing, is a smooth-skating, smart and skilled dual threat to score and make plays. His 6-foot-3, almost 200-pound frame provides a power element to his slick offensive game and he, too, like Fantilli, is projected as a 1B or 2A NHL centre.

4, Matvei Michkov. At 5-10 and 172 pounds, the Russian left-shot right winger may be the truest comparable to Bedard in this draft, an elite goal-scorer and gifted offensive talent who projects as a dynamic top-line NHL winger.

5. Zach Benson. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Winnipeg Ice left winger has elite hockey sense, skill and drive that allow him to make plays and score goals in high-traffic areas. His multi-faceted toolbox overshadows any question about his size, or lack thereof. He projects as a 1B or 2A NHL winger.

6. Will Smith. The U.S. National Development Team U-18 centre is a shade under 6 feet tall but many scouts identify him as having the highest hockey IQ in the entire draft. He uses a vast array of offensive skills to drive a line alongside fellow first-round prospects Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault (son of former NHLer Yanic Perreault). Scouts say the trio, led by Smith, is the most dominant line in all of junior-age hockey.

7. Brayden Yager. The Moose Jaw Warrior heady sub 6-footer is arguably the most proficient two-way centre in the draft. He generates notable offence, especially on the power play, but plays a committed and mature defensive game and can also kill penalties. Scouts are not saying he’s Patrice Bergeron 2.0 but they are saying he approaches the game with the same mindset as the NHL’s premier two-way centre.

8. Colby Barlow. The Owen Sound Attack captain has a big-time shot and effectively uses his sturdy frame in the corners, on the wall and in front of the net to play a prototypical pro goal-scoring winger game. He has great leadership and intangibles, but also happens to be one of the draft’s better goal scorers.

9. Dalibor Dvorsky. The 6-foot-1 Slovak centre who plays in Sweden is a physically strong and capable, heady two-way centre who is not without good offensive instincts. But scouts are trying to discern if he has the higher-end skills to put up bigger offensive numbers. Those scouts who believe he has a higher offensive ceiling than he’s shown are more likely to rate him closer to five than 10.

10. Ryan Leonard. The sturdy 190-pound right winger can play physically and do the required heavy lifting on a top offensive line, but his skill – especially his shot – is high end. He is projected as a top-six NHL winger.

Some other trends and observations from TSN’s Mid-Season Rankings:

—﻿ This year’s mid-season list is top heavy with forwards, extremely light on defencemen (only five made it into the Top 32) and quite solid on the goaltending front.

The first 16 prospects are forwards.

The top-ranked defenceman is Axel Sandin-Pellikka, the sub 6-foot mobile, offensive-mind Swedish blueliner who played so well for Tre Kronor at the WJC. He is No. 17 on the list. The other defencemen who found spots in TSN’s Top 32 include: big Austrian two-way defender David Reinbacher at No. 20; dynamic Russian Mikhail Gulyayev at No. 24; offensive-minded Canadian Lukas Dragicevic of the WHL’s Tri-City Americans at No. 27; and London Knight two-way defender Oliver Bonk, son of former NHLer Radek Bonk, at No. 30.

By the way, the lowest the first defenceman has ever been taken in an NHL draft was 14th overall, when Winnipeg took Bobby Dollas there in 1983.

One goalie snuck into TSN’s Top 32, but at almost 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, Michael Hrabal of Omaha in the USHL is hard to miss. Hrabal is TSN’s consensus No. 1 goalie prospect, but three more goalies made it into TSN’s Top 57.  They include Canadian Carson Bjarnason of the Brandon Wheat Kings at No. 47; Slovak Adam Gajan, who has split this season between Chippewa in the NAHL and Green Bay in the USHL, at 56; and American Trey Augustine of the U.S. U-18 national team program at 57. Both Bjarnason and Augustine got some late first-round consideration from a few scouts.

— Canada leads the way in terms of nationality recognition in the Top 32 with 14 prospects, which is more than double the next country. There are six Americans, three Russians, three Swedes, two each from Slovakia and Czechia, and singles from Finland and Austria.

— It’s a big year for the WHL. Nine of the top 32 prospects on our list play in the Dub, including No. 1 Bedard, No. 5 Benson and No. 7 Yager. There are four from the Ontario League and only one from the Quebec League. There are two U.S. college players — Fantilli at No. 2 and Matthew Wood of the University of Connecticut at No. 14 — but both are Canadian. Wood was the British Columbia Hockey League’s top scorer and rookie of the year in 2021-22.

 

McKenzie's Draft Ranking - January 23

 
RK Player Team POS HT WT GP G P
1 Connor Bedard Regina (WHL) C 5'9 ¾ 185 33 39 81
2 Adam Fantilli Michigan (NCAA) C 6'2 195 20 14 33
3 Leo Carlsson Örebro (SHL) C 6'3 198 28 5 16
4 Matvei Michkov Sochi (KHL) RW 5'10 172 16 4 6
5 Zach Benson Winnipeg (WHL) LW 5'9 160 38 25 65
6 Will Smith USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'0 181 33 23 62
7 Brayden Yager Moose Jaw (WHL) C 5'10 ½ 166 45 20 54
8 Colby Barlow Owen Sound (OHL) LW 6'0 ¼ 193 40 33 60
9 Dalibor Dvorsky AIK (SWE-Als) C 6'1 201 24 4 11
10 Ryan Leonard USA NTDP (USHL) RW 6'0 190 31 24 49
11 Oliver Moore USA NTDP (USHL) C 5'11 188 33 20 45
12 Eduard Sale Brno (CZE) LW 6'2 174 31 3 8
13 Calum Ritchie Oshawa (OHL) C/RW 6'2 187 41 17 40
14 Matthew Wood Connecticut (NCAA) RW 6'4 193 25 8 21
15 Nate Danielson Brandon (WHL) C 6'1 ¼ 185 44 23 56
16 Ethan Gauthier Sherbrooke (QMJHL) C 5'11 ¼ 176 43 17 47
17 Axel Sandin-Pellikka Skelleftea (SWE J20) D 5'11 176 21 13 27
18 Andrew Cristall Kelowna (WHL) LW/RW 5'10 167 36 26 62
19 Samuel Honzek Vancouver (WHL) LW 6'4 186 31 17 43
20 David Reinbacher Kloten (SUI) D 6'2 186 33 2 18
21 Charlie Stramel Wisconsin (NCAA) C/RW 6'3 212 21 4 8
22 Riley Heidt Prince George (WHL) C 5'10 ½ 182 43 19 60
23 Gabriel Perreault USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'11 165 36 33 69
24 Mikhail Gulyayev Omsk (MHL) D 5'10 172 14 2 18
25 Daniil But Yaroslavl (MHL) LW 6'5 203 20 13 22
26 Quentin Musty Sudbury (OHL) C/LW 6'2 200 32 12 48
27 Lukas Dragicevic Tri-City (WHL) D 6'1 192 41 10 50
28 Otto Stenberg Frölunda (SWE J20) LW 5'11 ¼ 180 23 8 20
29 Kasper Halttunen HIFK (SM Liiga) RW 6'3 207 21 0 1
30 Oliver Bonk London (OHL) D 6'2 174 40 9 28
31 Koehn Ziemmer Prince George (WHL) RW 6'0 ¼ 204 43 26 62
32 Michael Hrabal Omaha (USHL) G 6'6 ¼ 209 21 3.18 .899
                 
33 Maxim Strbak Sioux Falls (USHL) D 6'2 205 27 4 14
34 Danny Nelson USA NTDP (USHL) LW 6'3 202 35 11 27
35 Dmitri Simashev Yaroslavl (MHL) D 6'4 198 23 1 8
36 Bradly Nadeau Penticton (BCHL) RW/LW 5'10 161 35 29 69
37 Kalan Lind Red Deer (WHL) LW 6'0 ¼ 158 39 14 41
38 Caden Price Kelowna (WHL) D 6'0 ¼ 186 42 5 23
39 Cameron Allen Guelph (OHL) D 6'0 194 37 4 18
40 Theo Lindstein Brynäs (SWE J20) D 6'0 ½ 180 14 2 7
41 Carson Rehkopf Kitchener (OHL) LW 6'1 ¼ 195 40 18 34
42 Lenni Hameenaho Pori (SM Liiga) RW 6'0 173 33 4 14
43 Gavin Brindley Michigan (NCAA)  RW 5'9 157 24 3 15
44 Hunter Brzustewicz Kitchener (OHL) D 6'0 188 40 3 32
45 Mathieu Cataford Halifax (QMJHL) C/RW 5'11 188 43 22 51
46 Tom Willander Rogle (SWE J20) D 6'1 ¼ 180 28 4 19
47 Carson Bjarnason Brandon (WHL) G 6'3 186 33 2.84 .913
48 Noah Dower Nilsson Frölunda (SWE J20) LW 6'0 174 24 23 40
49 Jesse Kiiskinen Lahti (SM Liiga Jr) RW 5'11 178 25 16 37
50 Jayden Perron Chicago (USHL) RW 5'9 163 34 15 33
51 Andrew Gibson S.S. Marie (OHL) D 6'3 196 38 7 18
52 Jakub Dvorak Liberec (CZE) D 6'5 203 24 0 2
53 Ethan Miedema Kingston (OHL) LW 6'4 206 43 11 33
54 Andrew Strathmann Youngstown (USHL) D 5'10 187 27 2 22
55 Beau Akey Barrie (OHL) D 6'0 170 39 6 33
56 Adam Gajan Green Bay (USHL) G 6'4 176 5 2.37 .901
57 Trey Augustine USA NTDP (USHL) G 6'1 183 15 2.24 .927
58 Tyler Peddle Drummondville (QMJHL) LW 6'0 ½ 195 43 18 29
59 Quinton Burns Kingston (OHL) D 6'1 180 36 1 21
60 Etienne Morin Moncton (QMJHL) D 6'0 181 42 15 45
61 Noel Nordh Brynäs (SWE J20) LW 6'2 196 24 8 15
62 Tanner Molendyk Saskatoon (WHL) D 5'11 184 41 6 25
63 Alex Ciernik Vasterviks (SWE) LW/RW 5'11 176 3 2 2
64 Aram Minnetian USA NTDP (USHL) D 5'11 192 34 5 21
                 
65 Will Whitelaw Youngstown (USHL) C/RW 5'9 173 33 16 31
66 Brady Cleveland USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'5 211 30 31 5
67 Coulson Pitre Flint (OHL) RW 6'0 ½ 172 39 18 38
68 Ondrej Molnar Erie (OHL) LW 5'10 170 13 1 8
69 Paul Fischer USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'1 195 29 2 13
70 Jaden Lipinski Vancouver (WHL) C 6'4 208 43 14 33
71 Luca Pinelli Ottawa (OHL) C 5'9 165 41 18 45
72 Jakub Stancl Vaxjo (SHL) LW 6'3 201 6 1 1
73 Brad Gardiner Ottawa (OHL) C 6'0 ½ 178 42 16 26
74 Luca Cagnoni Portland (WHL) D 5'9 180 41 9 39
75 Gavin McCarthy Muskegon (USHL) D 6'2 185 20 4 18
76 Martin Misiak Nove Zamky (SVK) RW 6'2 194 24 0 8
77 Carey Terrance Erie (OHL) C 6'0 ¼ 175 41 18 28
78 Drew Fortescue USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'1 176 35 0 17
79 Rasmus Kumpulainen Lahti (SM Liiga Jr) C 6'2 191 34 11 31
80 Gracyn Sawchyn Seattle (WHL) C 5'11 157 41 13 44
                 
HM Tristan Bertucci Flint (OHL) D 6'2 172 39 3 27
HM Oscar Fisker Molgaard HV71 (SHL) C 6'0 165 25 3 4
HM Emil Jarventie KOOVEE (Mestis) LW 5'10 167 16 3 4
HM Roman Kantserov Magnitogorsk (MHL) RW 5'9 176 36 20 42
HM Arttu Karki Tappara (SM Liiga Jr) D 6'2 176 28 12 34
HM Nick Lardis Hamilton (OHL) RW 5'10 ½ 165 44 19 32
HM Dylan MacKinnon Halifax (QMJHL) D 6'1 188 37 5 17
HM Matteo Mann Chicoutimi (QMJHL) D 6'5 222 25 0 5
HM Nico Myatovic Seattle (WHL) RW 6'2 182 41 17 34
HM Jesse Nurmi KooKoo (SM Liiga) LW 5'10 165 3 0 0
HM Emil Pieniniemi Karpat (SM Liiga Jr)  D 6'2 170 24 0 10
HM Yegor Rimashevsky Moskva (MHL) RW 6'2 197 19 8 17
HM Aydar Suniev Penticton (BCHL) LW 6'2 198 31 25 56
HM Jordan Tourigny Shawinigan (QMJHL) D 5'10 ½ 165 45 5 32
HM Tuomas Uronen HIFK (SM Liiga Jr) RW 5'11 183 29 13 31
HM Anton Wahlberg Malmo (SWE J20) C/LW 6'3 ¼ 194 30 13 26
 

 