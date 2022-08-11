Canada leads 4-0 over Slovakia after first period at World Juniors

Connor Bedard opened the scoring for his second goal of the tournament with Will Cuylle, Brennan Othmann and Olen Zellweger also finding the back of the net as Canada leads Slovakia 4-0 after the first period at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Bedard finished off a give and go with Anaheim Ducks third overall pick Mason McTavish, who had two assists in the period. Cuylle and Othmann both picked up a goal and an assist in the period.

Dylan Garand gets the start for Canada and made nine saves in the first period.

Slovak goaltender Simon Latkoczy made five saves.

For penalties, Canadian forward Ridly Greig went to the box for two minutes for tripping and the Canadians successfully killed off the penalty.

In the final minute of the period, Slovakia took back-to-back penalties with Lubomir Kupco (delay of game) and Adam Sykora (slashing) going off for two minutes each.

Canada will start the second period on the power play.