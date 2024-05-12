Connor Bedard scored two more goals in Canada's 5-1 win over Denmark Sunday afternoon, giving him four goals through two games at the IIHF Men's World Championship.

Bedard opened the scoring with a long shot that got by a screened Danish goaltender Frederik Dichow. He then doubled Canada's one-goal lead in the third, collecting a rebound off the endboards and tucking it past Dichow.

Bedard also added an assist on a Pierre-Luc Dubois goal in the third period, giving him his fifth point of the tournament.

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick scored a pair against Great Britain on Saturday as Canada opened the tournament with a 4-2 win. He became the first 18-year-old to score four goals in his first two IIHF men's World Championship games since Sidney Crosby in 2006.

Bedard is no stranger to scoring in international play, recording a total of 13 goals in 14 World Junior Championship games in the 2022 and 2023 tournaments. Additionally, Bedard had 18 assists in the two tournaments, giving him 31 World Junior Championship points in 14 games.

Bedard also had 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points in 11 games in the IIHF Men's Under-18 World Championship. That gives him a total of 34 goals and 62 points in his last 29 international games.

The North Vancouver, B.C. native had 22 goals and 39 assists for 61 points in 68 games during his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks.