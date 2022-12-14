54m ago
Bedard, Wright on a line together in Canada's first post-cut practice
Projected 2023 first-overall pick Connor Bedard was on a line with 2022 fourth-overall pick Shane Wright in Team Canada's first practice since the roster was finalized on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Wright, loaned to Canada by the Seattle Kraken for the world juniors, centred the top line at practice on Wednesday with Bedard and Brennan Othmann. Othmann, selected 16th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers, had two goals and six points in the delayed 2022 tournament.
Adam Fantilli, ranked by TSN Director of Scouting as the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 NHL Draft, was on the second line with Logan Stankoven and Dylan Guenther.
Stankoven, a second-round pick of the Dallas Stars in 2021, had four goals and 10 points in the summer edition of the world juniors. Guenther, selected ninth overall in the 2021 draft, posted three goals and 11 points in 21 games with the Arizona Coyotes this season before being loaned out for the tournament.
The full lines at practice were as follows, per TSN's Mark Masters:
Othmann - Wright - Bedard
Fantilli - Stankoven - Guenther
Dean - Gaucher - Roy
Schaefer - Bankier - Ostapchuk
Dach
Del Mastro - Zellweger
Allan - Clarke
Korchinski - Matier
Hinds
Gaudreau, Milic