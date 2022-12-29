Connor Bedard scored his second goal of the night in the third period against Austria to match Jordan Eberle’s all-time Canadian record for goals at the World Junior Championship with 14.

The goal pushed Canada's lead to 10-0 late in the third period.

Bedard scored his first of the night in the second period on an incredible wrist shot from an awkward angle that beat Austrian goaltender Benedikt Oschgan. Bedard also has four assists Thursday night to give him 13 points over his previous two games.

This comes one day after Bedard recorded a hat trick and seven assists in Wednesday’s 11-2 win over Germany, matching the Canadian single-game points record of seven also held by Dave Andreychuk (1983), Brenden Morrow (1999), Mike Cammalleri (2002) and Gabriel Bourque (2010).

Bedard scored four goals at the original 2022 World Junior Championship before it was postponed and recorded another four at this past summer’s rescheduled tournament, giving him eight. He got his ninth in Canada’s 5-2 loss to Czechia to open the 2023 tournament before reaching 14 in Canada’s latest two games.

The 17-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and has 27 goals in 28 games so far this season with the WHL’s Regina Pats.

Canada plays their next World Juniors game Saturday evening against Sweden.