Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard confirmed to reporters on Saturday that he will join Team Canada at the 2024 World Championship in Czechia.

Bedard was drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in 2023 and recorded 22 goals and 61 points in his rookie season.

This will be Bedard's first foray with Canada at the senior level. He has previously represented his country at 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championship.

The North Vancouver native was the seventh 16-year-old ever to be selected to play for Canada at the 2022 tournament in Edmonton where he tied the Canadian World Junior record for most goals in a single game (four) and helped Canada to a gold medal.

Bedard returned in 2023 in Halifax where he helped Canada to back-to-back gold medals while setting a Canadian record for the most points at a single tournament with nine goals and 23 points in seven games. He was named the tournament's MVP and best forward.

The world championship begins on May 10 from Czechia and the entire tournament can be watched on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.