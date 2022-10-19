The Washington Capitals announced Wednesday that forward Connor Brown has been placed on the injured reserve list with a lower-body injury.

The team says he will be out long-term and he may require surgery.

Brown, 28, left Washington's win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday early after taking a hit from defenceman Noah Juulsen along the boards. Brown appeared to favour his right leg leaving the ice and went straight down the tunnel and to the dressing room.

Drafted in the sixth round (No. 156 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Brown has zero points in four games so far this season. He was acquired by the Caps in an off-season trade with the Ottawa Senators and is in the final year of a three-year, $3.6 million deal. In 448 career games, Brown has 90 goals and 126 assists for 216 points.

Meanwhile, the Capitals also announced Wednesday that forward Carl Hagelin has been shifted to long-term injured reserve as he continues to recover from hip surgery. The veteran winger has yet to appear in a game this season, his fifth with the Capitals.

Washington will be back in action on Thursday when they take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.