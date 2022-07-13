The Ottawa Senators are sending forward Connor Brown to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a second-round pick in 2024, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

The 28-year-old had 10 goals and 29 assists in 64 games with the Sens last season, his third season with the team.

A sixth-round pick (156th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2012 NHL Draft, Brown has scored 90 goals and 216 points in 44 career NHL games with the Leafs and Senators.

