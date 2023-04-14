Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid has been named the Art Ross Trophy and Rocket Richard Trophy winner, the National Hockey League announced Friday.

The 26-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., native led the league in points, with his 153 points being 25 more than the second-most point getter in Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl (128). This honour marks McDavid's fifth-career Art Ross Trophy and his third in a row.

Selected first overall by the Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft, the former Erie Otter posted his first-career 63-goal season, surpassing his previous career-high of 44 goals set last season.

McDavid finished second in Rocket Richard Trophy voting last season to Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews.

McDavid helped the Oilers finish second in the Western Conference with 109 points, their most since the 1985-86 season (119).

The Oilers will face the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.