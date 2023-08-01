The Edmonton Oilers were relatively quiet in free agency this year, making their most significant move in signing forward Connor Brown to a one-year, a $775,000 contract with up to $3.25 million available in games played bonuses.

Brown will reunite with Oilers superstar Connor McDavid after the two were OHL teammates with the Erie Otters from 2012-14.

"I think he's a great fit for the group," McDavid said Monday of Brown joining the Oilers. "I think he fits in perfectly in the room, on the ice, all that type of stuff.

"When all is said and done, I think it's the perfect perfect addition."

Brown is coming off a torn ACL suffered just four games into last season with the Washington Capitals. He had spent the previous three years with the Ottawa Senators, scoring a career-high 21 goals in 2020-21.

In Edmonton, Brown will look to recreate the success he had with McDavid in the OHL, when the two combined for 227 points in the 2013-14 season.

"He's just so smart," McDavid said of his memories from playing Brown in Erie. "He's a really, really smart player. And competitive. I think that was the main thing I remember.

"I was just a 15-year-old kid, and he was trying to develop his game. He'd just been drafted by the Leafs and was just so competitive every single night. We weren't a very good team, so there were a lot of long bus rides, but the next few years were great."