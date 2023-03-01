EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Wednesday night.

Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each had a goal and an assist, and Kailer Yamamoto also scored as Edmonton won for the third time in five games. Stuart Skinner had 26 saves.

Mitchell Marner had a goal and an assist, and David Kampf also scored for the Maple Leafs, who had won five of their previous six games. Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots.

McDavid gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead with his second goal of the night and 52nd of the season as he got a pass from Kostin, skated down the middle of the ice, maneuvered into the left circle and fired a shot that beat Samsonov with 6:07 left in the first period.

Hyman fired a shot from the left circle that was blocked, but the puck came back to him and beat Samsonov from between the circles for his 29th with 1:55 left in the opening period to give Edmonton a two-goal lead.

Yamamoto deflected a shot by Cody Ceci at 8:46 of the second, and Kostin scored from the left side off a pass from Ryan McLeod 2:48 left in the middle period to push the Oilers’ lead to 5-1.

Marner scored a power-play goal from the right circle at 1:08 of the third to pull the Maple Leafs within three.

McDavid got the Oilers on the scoreboard first with a power-play goal as he knocked in the rebound of Leon Draisaitl’s shot from the right side in front 3:49 into the game.

Kampf tied it 1-1 as he got a pass from Marner, skated up and beat Skinner from between the circles for his seventh with 7:45 left in the first.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Calgary on Thursday night in the third of a five-game trip.

Oilers: Host Winnipeg on Friday night in the finale of a three-game homestand and opener of a home-and-home set with the Jets.