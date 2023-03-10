The Edmonton Oilers were able to earn a 3-2 win over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins Thursday despite captain Connor McDavid being held off the scoresheet.

It was the first time since Feb. 12 and just the seventh time all season that McDavid has been held pointless in a game.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner credited the defensive effort from McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who was held to an assist, for helping Edmonton end the Bruins’ 10-game winning streak.

“Our top dogs here, I think they did an unbelievable job defensively," Skinner said. "They’ve been doing such a good job in our end lately and, obviously they’re still a massive threat offensively.”

McDavid briefly left the contest after a knee-on-knee collision with Derek Ryan but returned in the third period. The 26-year-old remains at 54 goals and 124 points on the season.

Defenceman Darnell Nurse, who scored the winning goal for Edmonton with 4:49 remaining in regulation, reiterated the entire team’s commitment to defence and says the group is confident they can compete with any team in the league.

"We've got confidence in our group," Nurse said. "I think we said it this morning that we can play with anyone in this league, but it's one thing to say it. It's [another] to go out there and do it, and we did tonight. I think, obviously, we had some huge saves, some big commitments to defense -- only giving up two (goals) -- and capitalizing on our opportunities."

Draisaitl was credited with an assists on Nurse's winning-goal, giving him 97 points in 66 games this year.

Thursday’s game was a matchup between the two top-scoring teams in the league as Edmonton went into the contest with a league-leading 251 goals, while the Bruins were second with 237.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft also praised his team’s defensive effort and goaltending performance, comparing the intensity of Thursday’s win to a playoff game.

"I don't think we gave up a ton tonight; neither team," Woodcroft said. "There wasn't a lot of space out there. [It] felt like a playoff game, but you've got to fight for your ice out there, including goaltenders have to fight for their ice, and I thought [Skinner] made a couple big saves down the stretch and gave us a chance to win the game."

The Oilers (36-22-8) have now won four of their past five games and hold the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference playoffs. They sit four points back of the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights with 16 games remaining.

The Bruins (49-9-5) remain 17 points up on the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Atlantic Division lead following the loss