SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — One of the NHL's most exclusive clubs needs to make room for Connor McDavid.

McDavid became the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a season when he had two goals and an assist in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

His milestone day was capped with a video tribute in the Oilers locker room with congratulatory messages from the other members of the 150-point club with Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Phil Esposito, Steve Yzerman and Bernie Nichols all welcoming the newest member.

“I haven’t put a ton of thought into it,” McDavid said about his latest milestone. “The guys kind of put a little video together of all the other five guys that have done it. It kind of hit me. That was special. To hear from all five was amazing.”

McDavid set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins early in the first period for his 87th assist and scored with 1:44 left in the first period for his 63rd goal to reach the milestone last achieved by Lemieux when he scored 161 points in 1995-96.

McDavid added another goal late in the third period to give him 64 goals and 151 points with two games remaining in the regular season.

“A special player joined an elite group of players in the history of the game,” coach Jay Woodcroft said. "Obviously what drives him is making sure that the team wins. That’s a big reason why we won today.

McDavid needs five points in the final two games to pass the single-season highs for Esposito, Yzerman and Nichols. He then would trail only Gretzky (nine seasons with at least 160 points) and Lemieux (four seasons with at least 160 points).

“I can’t say enough things about him,” linemate Zach Hyman said. “Obviously just the best player in the world and just continues to push his own envelope and continues to make himself better and make our team better.”

Hyman, Derek Ryan and Philip Broberg also scored to help the Oilers win their seventh straight game. Edmonton, which began the day three points ahead of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division, closed in on clinching home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Stuart Skinner made 22 saves.

Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, who are assured of finishing in the bottom four of the league. James Reimer had 30 saves.

The biggest drama in the game was the milestone quest for McDavid and Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson, who needed two points to become the first defenseman with at least 100 in a season since Brian Leetch in 1991-92.

While Karlsson remained stuck on 98 points, McDavid took little time to get his mark. He made a great move to the net early in the first period. The rebound went to Nugent-Hopkins, who scored his 37th goal of the season.

Then late in the first period a rebound of Warren Foegele's shot went right to McDavid, who knocked it in for the milestone goal to make it 2-1.

“I haven’t seen him better than this," Sharks captain Logan Couture said. "I don’t watch (Edmonton) every night. But when I turn on the TV and watch him — every time he touches the puck, he’s a threat.”

The Oilers poured it on from there and cruised to the win.

HOME COOKING

The Shark Tank has been unkind to the home team this season with San Jose just 8-21-11 in their own building. The eight home wins are the fewest in an 82-game season in the shootout era that began in 2005-06.

The last team with that few home wins in a full season was Florida in 2002-03. The Panthers won eight home games that year but did have seven ties.

CALLED UP

With Cody Ceci back home for the birth of his first child, the Oilers called up 34-year-old D Jason Demers for his first NHL game of the season. Demers, who began his career in San Jose, played in his 700th career game.

Demers had a turnover in his own zone to set up Hertl's goal in the first period that tied the game at one.

HEALTH REPORT

Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Colorado on Tuesday night.

Sharks: At Winnipeg on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports