Tkachuk, Dubois opt not to file for arbitration

The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Conor Geekie to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced on Monday.

It’s a done deal. 👊



We’ve signed forward Conor Geekie to a three-year entry-level contract. https://t.co/og0pIyzRQZ — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 18, 2022

He was selected No. 11 overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

"We are very pleased to sign Conor to an entry-level contract," said general manager Bill Armstrong in a news release. "He is a big, skilled, two-way centre with good vision and a strong hockey IQ. We look forward to watching his development."

The 18-year-old spent last season with the Western Hockey League's Winnipeg Ice, scoring 24 goals and 70 points in 63 games. He also added three goals and 11 points in 15 playoff games.

A native of Strathclair, Man., Geekie was ranked fifth among North American skaters by Central Scouting heading into the draft earlier this month.