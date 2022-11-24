Is Conor McGregor's return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship on the horizon?

The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion tweeted on Wednesday night that he intends to re-enter the USADA testing pool in February in order to take a fight.

I am clear for testing in February. I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

According to USADA regulations, a fighter must be in the pool for at least six months and pass two tests before being allowed to fight. That would put McGregor's first availability to fight in August of 2023.

Widely considered to be mixed martial arts' biggest box-office draw, the 34-year-old Dublin native has not fought since July of 2021 when his match with Dustin Poirier, the third between the two men, was stopped after the first round when McGregor broke his leg and gave Poirier a TKO victory.

McGregor has only fought sporadically for the past several years, fighting only four times since 2016. He famously fought and lost by TKO in the 10th round to Floyd Mayweather in his first and only boxing match in 2017.

McGregor has lost three of his last four fights, including two to Poirier, taking his record to 22-6 (10-4 in UFC).