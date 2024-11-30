Continental Classic continues on Collision, Thunder Rosa appears on Rampage on TSN+

AEW’s Continental Classic continues, “Hangman” Adam Page faces Wheeler Yuta, Private Party & Mistico battle MxM Collection & Johnny TV and Thunder Rosa takes on the mysterious Harleygram as Collision and Rampage air back-to-back beginning at 4pm ET/1pm PT on TSN+.

Continental Classic

After getting underway on Dynamite, action heats up across both the Blue and Gold Leagues of the Continental Classic.

On the Blue side, two matches will take place as defending Continental champion Kazuchika Okada steps into the ring against TNT champion Daniel Garcia and Kyle Fletcher goes one-on-one with The Beast Mortos.

In the Gold League, Will Ospreay will aim for maximum points in a battle against Juice Robinson.

Shelton Benjamin, Claudio Castagnoli and Brody King all earned three points for victories on Wednesday when the tournament opened on the U.S. Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite.

The winner of the tournament, which concludes with a final match at the World’s End pay-per-view on Dec. 28, will be awarded the Continental Championship.

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

After becoming the latest AEW wrestler to have a run in with The Death Riders, “Hangman” Adam Page will challenge a member of that faction: Wheeler Yuta.

Page was having a back and forth with “Switchblade” Jay White when both men were ambushed by Yuta, PAC and Marina Shafir.

While White ultimately got the worst of the attack, Yuta was all over Page, knocking him out of the ring.

Now the pair will settle the score one-on-one, but Page will need to have eyes in the back of his head as the rest of the Death Riders are never too far away from causing more trouble.

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) & Mistico battle MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) & Johnny TV

AEW tag team champions Private Party will be in Trios action when they team with the high flying Mistico to face MxM Collection and Johnny TV.

The champs successfully defended their tag belts for the first time at Full Gear on Nov. 23 in a fatal four-way match against The Outrunners, the Kings of the Black Throne and The Acclaimed.

Kassidy and Marq Quen captured the AEW gold exactly a month ago when they defeated The Young Bucks in a match where the titles and their right to continue as a tag team were both on the line.

The team of MxM Collection and Johnny TV will pose a tough threat as the champions aim to continue their momentum.

Thunder Rosa vs. Harleygram

The most important piece of information for this match is that Harleygram is absolutely not Harley Cameron.

Former AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa defeated Cameron in a Day of the Dead match on Nov. 2.

Looking for a fight on Rampage, Rosa threw out an open challenge which was accepted by a masked luchadora calling herself Harleygram and claiming to be the female counterpart to luchador Hologram.

Will the former champion earn another victory, and will we find out the true identity of the mysterious Harleygram that looked and sounded suspiciously like Cameron, but for sure wasn’t her?

AEW Collision – 4pm ET/1pm PT

Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Daniel Garcia

Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. The Beast Mortos

Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) & Mistico vs. MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) & Johnny TV

Mina Shirakawa vs. Leila Grey

The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. Iron Savages (Bulk Bronson & Beefcake Boulder)

AEW Rampage – 6pm ET/3pm PT

Thunder Rosa vs. Harleygram* (*Not Harley Cameron)

Hechicero vs. Komander

The Beast Mortos vs. Serpentico

Katsuyori Shibata, Mascara Dorada & Atlantis Jr. vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti

Both events can be seen on TSN+