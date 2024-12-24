Continental Classic heats up, Toni Storm in action on AEW Dynamite on 34th St.

The Continental Classic continues with five matches in the Blue and Gold Leagues and former AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm is in action against Taya Valkyrie in a special Christmas edition of AEW Dynamite. Watch HERE on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Continental Classic Gold League

Darby Allin vs. Ricochet

It’s a must-win matchup for many competitors in the Continental Classic, but no one needs a victory more than Darby Allin as he faces Ricochet with his tournament life on the line.

Allin has six points through four matches after winning matches against Will Ospreay and Komander, but dropping bouts to Claudio Castagnoli and Brody King. He sits three points behind his Christmas Day opponent, Ricochet, who is in a tie for the Gold League lead with Castagnoli.

Ricochet has wins over Ospreay, King, and Komander thus far. With a win over Allin and a loss or draw by Castagnoli, Ricochet would secure the top spot in the Gold League.

Will Ospreay vs. Brody King

Ospreay enters the tournament needing a win and a lot of help to qualify for the league-final match between the top-two point earners.

The Aerial Assassin is 2-2 in the tournament with wins over Komander and Castagnoli and needs a win tonight against Brody King to advance. King also has six points through four matches, but cannot finish in the top two, as he loses the tiebreaker to both Ricochet and Castagnoli.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander

Castagnoli is in the driver’s seat for the top spot in the Gold League as he has nine points and holds the tiebreaker over Ricochet thanks to his win in their earlier matchup.

The AEW World Trios Champion will take on Komander, who is looking for his first win of the tournament. The luchador carries plenty of momentum into the match, having just won the Ring of Honor World TV Championship at the Final Battle pay-per-view last week.



Continental Classic Blue League

Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher can secure the top spot in the Blue League with a win over TNT Champion Daniel Garcia. Fletcher holds wins over Kazuchika Okada, Shelton Benjamin, and The Beast Mortos to give him a share of the league lead with Mark Briscoe heading into tonight. Briscoe completed his round-robin at 3-2 and currently holds the top spot in the group.

Garcia can still qualify for the final league match with a win over Fletcher and a loss or draw from Okada.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Kazuchika Okada

Okada is currently tied with Garcia for third in the group with seven points and, like the TNT Champion, needs a win to have any hope of advancing.

Benjamin could reach nine points with a win and, by virtue of his tiebreaking win over Briscoe, would finish second in the group if Garcia also lost to Fletcher.

Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie

Toni Storm continues her comeback as she takes on The Vendetta’s Taya Valkyrie in singles action. Since returning from her long layoff, the former AEW Women’s World Champion has been on a roll, earning wins over Harley Cameron, Shazza McKenzie, and Rebecca Scott.