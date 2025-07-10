Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.

The Toronto Blue Jays stole the MLB spotlight with 10 straight wins from June 29th and July 8th.

It was the franchise’s longest win streak since 2015.

Let the joy of what was fuel your hope for what’s next.

The Blue Jays were 100-to-1 to win the AL East at FanDuel back in late May.

Toronto was 7-to-1 to win its division before the streak.

That number is down to +155 this morning with the Blue Jays still 2.5 games up on the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL East standings.

What are the odds Toronto makes the playoffs?

The Blue Jays were +198 on MLB Opening Day.

Toronto is -700 to make the playoffs this morning.

That number represents an 87.5 per cent probability.

Not too bad for a team that most baseball fans had completely written off just a few weeks ago.

The Blue Jays have proved they can contend, a signal to management and the rest of the league that they could be a buyer ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline.

It will be very interesting to see how management responds in the coming days and weeks.

Meanwhile, it will be a long 24 hours for the fans ahead of Friday’s series opener in West Sacramento.

The good news is that the Blue Jays have already set the record for the franchise’s most wins before the MLB All-Star Break with 54.

Toronto will also be a favourite at FanDuel in all three games against the Athletics to wrap up the first half of their season schedule.

The end of one chapter is just a pause before the next.

Plus, with a potentially epic set of semi-final matches on deck at Wimbledon, and the debut of the rookie No. 1 pick in NBA Summer League action tonight, there will be plenty to watch over the next 24 hours on TSN.

This is Morning Coffee for Thursday July 10th, 2025.

Cooper Flagg Ready For Mavericks Debut In Las Vegas Summer League

The NBA’s rookie No. 1 overall pick will play basketball for the Dallas Mavericks for the first time ever tonight.

Luka who?

Cooper Flagg was the obvious pick with the top selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.

He’s also an obvious NBA Rookie of the Year favourite with the shortest pre-season odds we have on record.

Flagg to win NBA Rookie of the Year is -180 at FanDuel.

No other rookie is shorter than +950 to win that award.

Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson, who was the sixth overall pick in the NBA Draft, is the second choice in FanDuel’s market at +950.

Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey, who went fifth overall, is the third choice to win Rookie of the Year at +1000.

VJ Edgecombe, who was selected third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, is +1100 as the fourth choice.

Hopefully, Edgecombe bounces back quickly from a left thumb sprain that will keep him out of Philly’s first Las Vegas Summer League game.

The second overall pick Dylan Harper, who went to the San Antonio Spurs, rounds out the top five at +1400.

Not only is Flagg the biggest NBA Rookie of the Year favourite on record, but the gap between him and the second choice is bigger than the gap between the rest of the top five choices to win it at FanDuel this morning.

The Mavericks never even considered anybody else after they cashed in on their 1.8 per cent chance to land the first overall pick.

Tonight, the new face of their franchise will make his Las Vegas Summer League debut on TSN.

The fact that it will come against the team that Dallas traded its former face of the franchise to back in February will represent a full-circle moment.

Flagg has the potential to shine as a rookie in the NBA.

While we’ll get our first look at the No. 1 pick tonight, FanDuel is already looking ahead of the regular season with a full list of specials available now on their app.

What are the odds Flagg records a triple-double in any game as a rookie?

You can find that bet at -115 at FanDuel this morning.

2+ triple-doubles as a rookie is priced at +440.

What are the chances Flagg scores 40 or more points in a game during his rookie season?

According to FanDuel, he’s got a 23.8 per cent chance, with Flagg to score 40+ points in any game during his rookie season priced at +320.

Flagg to score 45+ points in any game is 15-to-1.

Flagg to score 50+ in any game is 30-to-1.

Meanwhile, Flagg is expected to be a double double machine in his rookie season, with Flagg to record 15+ double doubles priced at +175 at FanDuel.

Flagg to record 20+ double doubles is +1200.

How excited are fans to see Flagg play basketball for the Mavericks tonight?

According to TickPick, courtside tickets to tonight’s Las Vegas Summer League game are going for as high as $2500 US dollars.

Lower bowl tickets are going for $650 USD.

Plant the Flagg – let the hype begin.

The biggest NBA Rookie of the Year favourite on record is set to make his Mavericks debut.

I can’t wait to see him in action for the first time tonight.

Have a great day, everyone!