Cope battles Pac, Private Party defend Tag Titles against Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite

Cope takes on Pac in singles action and The Hurt Syndicate challenge Private Party for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Watch tonight at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Private Party vs. Hurt Syndicate – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Private Party (Marq Quen and Isaiah Kassidy) have successfully defended their AEW Tag Team Championships twice since taking the titles from the Young Bucks in late October. However, their reign facets its toughest challenge tonight on Dynamite as they take on the Hurt Syndicate.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have been on a tear since uniting in All Elite Wrestling. The pair crushed The Acclaimed at Fight for the Fallen on New Year’s Day and, along with MVP, defeated Private Party and Mark Briscoe last week on Dynamite to earn their title shot.

Lashley has not been defeated since debuting in AEW and look to add Tag Team Gold to his resume on Wednesday night.

Cope continues battles with Pac, Death Riders

Cope has been a thorn in the side of The Death Riders since returning from injury last month. Now, the former TNT Champion gets his hands on one of Jon Moxley’s lieutenants as he takes on “The Bastard” Pac on Dynamite.

Cope is coming off a big win over “The Learning Tree’s” Big Bill on the Jan. 11 edition of Collision, his first singles win since breaking his tibia last year. With AEW World Champion Moxley in his sights “The Rated R Superstar” looks to move one step closer to challenging the champion.

Julie Hart vs. Jamie Hayter, Part Two

Hart took the first bout between the two after hitting hater with the black mist.

Now, Hayter looks for a measure of revenge as the pair lock horns once again looking to climb the ladder in the women’s division.

Hayter, the former AEW Women's Champion, has not won in singles competition in nearly two months, with her last victory coming over Queen Aminata in the Wrestle Dynasty International Women's Cup Qualifier Tournament Semi Final.

Hart, the former TBS Champion, has won both her singles matches since returning from injury, defeating Hayter in her first match back and Harley Cameron this past Saturday on Collision.



Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

Samoa Joe made his explosive return at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage last week, helping HOOK and Taz fend off an attack from Christian Cage and The Patriarchy.

In his first match back, the former Ring of Honor and AEW World Champion will take on The Patriarchy’s Nick Wayne.

How will the Samoan Submission machine look in his first action back and how will he deal with the inevitable presence of Cage and Kip Sabian?

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega go face-to-face

Ospreay came to the aid of Omega in the midst of “The Best Bout Machine’s” battle against the Don Callis family. Now, the Aerial Assassin is calling out Omega.

The two last went head to head at Forbidden Door in June 2023. Will Ospreay challenge Omega once again to add another chapter to their storied rivalry? Or will the two put aside their differences to take out their common foe, the Don Callis Family?

PLUS: