CALGARY - Cory Stillman will serve as coach of the Canadian team at the IIHF U18 men's world championship, Hockey Canada said Saturday.

He'll be joined by associate coach Travis Crickard, assistant coach Mathieu Turcotte and goaltending consultant Dan De Palma at the April 23-May 3 tournament in Frisco and Allen, Texas.

Stillman recently finished his first season as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Guelph Storm. He previously spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

Canada will open play on April 23 against Slovakia.

Canada defeated the United States 6-4 to win gold at last year's tournament in Finland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2025.