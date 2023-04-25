Countdown to 2023 NFL Draft: The Top Defensive Players

Quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have dominated the talk at the top of the NFL Draft but many of the first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft could be used on defensive players.

After the QB-needy Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans make their selections at No. 1 and 2, respectively, the Arizona Cardinals could take the first non-quarterback off the board. With Kyler Murray under contract until 2028, the Cardinals will likely select a defensive player or trade down from No. 3, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports there is significant interest in the pick.

TSN.ca looks at the top quarterbacks heading into the NFL Draft, which kicks off on Thursday, April 27 and continues through April 29.

As many as four quarterbacks could be taken within the first five picks, but the remainder of the first round could see plenty of draft capital used on the defensive side of the ball.

The 2023 draft is headlined by a very deep class of edge rushers, led by Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson. The cornerback class is also strong, producing several first-round players who are projected to become productive NFL starters such as Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon.

TSN.ca takes a closer look at the top defensive players heading into the NFL Draft.



Top 2023 Defensive Line Prospects



Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech



Tyree Wilson Texas A&M

Wilson is a dangerous edge rusher who uses his length and quickness to attack an offensive line. In his final season at Texas Tech, the 22-year-old recorded 61 total tackles to go along with seven sacks and one forced fumble before a foot injury ended his season after just 10 games. He was named a First Team All-American and First Team All-Big 12.

"Wilson’s combination of traits and athleticism should yield flashes of dominant play in both phases as he continues to get bigger and stronger,” said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein. “Wilson has the physical tools to create pocket push as a power rusher early on, but the hand usage and rush plan will need tutoring for him to become a well-rounded, two-way rusher.

“He might not set the world on fire in Year 1, but the talent and vaulted ceiling will be easy to see soon enough.”

Wilson projects to be a good defender against both the run and the pass and has drawn comparisons to two-time Pro Bowler, Carlos Dunlap. His stock has soared during the pre-draft process and Wilson is a candidate to be the first or second defensive player off the board.

Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama



Will Anderson Jr. Alabama

Nicknamed “The Terminator”, Anderson has won the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defender and was a unanimous All-American for the past two seasons.

In his final season at Alabama, Anderson recorded 51 total tackles and led the SEC with 10 sacks. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting during his Sophomore season in 2021, when he finished with 101 total tackles and 17.5 sacks.

At 6-foot-3, 253 pounds, Anderson is a dangerous pass-rusher that has a wide variety of moves to shed blockers and attack the quarterback. The 21-year-old also has great instincts and the athleticism to chase down the QB on broken plays.

“Anderson is well-built with long arms. He has the rush get-off and skill level to consistently shave edges or pry open rush paths with inside moves,” said Zierlein. “His traits, athleticism and production against high-level competition are indicators of a Pro Bowl future.”

Young, Anderson's Alabama teammate, and Stroud will likely be the first two picks in the 2023 draft but one NFC executive believes Anderson has more potential as an NFL player than any QB in the class.

“Power Five players with traits who get sacks in college are going to get sacks in the pros. Anderson is way more likely to succeed than any of these quarterbacks (in the draft),” the executive told NFL.com. “It’s not even close.”

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia





Carter is a premier prospect who anchored a Georgia defence that won two-consecutive National Championships in 2021 and 2022. In his final season with the Bulldogs, he recorded 32 total tackles, three sacks and was named a unanimous All-American and First Team SEC.

The 22-year-old is a disruptive force who can cause havoc at the line of scrimmage with his speed and explosiveness.

However, his draft stock is in question following a March 1 arrest for reckless driving and racing charges. Carter pleaded no contest and was sentenced to serve 12 months of probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours of community service and complete a state-approved defensive driving course, according to attorney Kim T. Stephens.

There are also character questions for Carter, who did not perform well at Georgia’s Pro Day after coming in nine pounds heavier than he did two weeks before at the NFL Combine.

“Based upon talent, traits and projection, Carter appears ready to step into the NFL and become a productive three-down talent with Pro Bowl potential,” said Zierlein. “Across the board, Carter checks out in a big way. However, his maturity will need to be vetted by each team as they make their evaluations.”

Carter has the skill and talent to be a top-five pick in the draft but questions of his maturity and legal issues could push him down to the back end of the top 10.

Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

Georgia

Smith wowed at the NFL Combine by running a 4.39 40-yard dash, the second-fastest time for a defensive lineman since 2003. He also posted a 41.5 vertical leap and became the heaviest player (6-foot-2, 238 pounds) in the past 10 drafts to surpass a 40-inch vertical and run the 40 in under 4.4 seconds.

Smith played just eight games in his senior season at Georgia due to a torn pectoral muscle and finished the season with 18 total tackles (seven for loss) and three sacks.

The Savannah, Ga., native is explosive off the line and is able to get quick pressure on the quarterback. However, there are concerns that Smith’s lack of size could create problems in the NFL although his technique, toughness, and motor should make him a solid NFL contributor.

“You worry about him holding up for 17 games with his size. I’m not worried about the toughness, but I just don’t know if he can carry more weight without it slowing him down,” an NFC scout told NFL.com.

“Smith falls below the size standards some team might have for a 3-4 outside linebacker, but he plays team-first defence with quality technique that should help him translate to the pros,” said Zierlein.

Top 2023 Defensive Back Prospects

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Oregon Ducks

Christian Gonzalez headlines a trio of defensive backs who could be selected in the top half of the NFL Draft.

The 20-year-old Oregon Ducks product was a first team All-Pac-12 selection last season after he posted four interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Gonzalez possesses elite speed (he recorded a 4.38 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine) and size (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) that should allow him to succeed immediately at the pro level.

As NFL.com's Lance Zierlein notes, there are no physical traits missing from Gonzalez’s game. He has the blend of size, speed and explosiveness required to cover receivers in the open field, and his length and strength allow him to bully releases from the press.

"He's got size, he's strong, he can run, he's long. I want all of that," an anonymous personnel director told NFL.com.

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Illinois

Devon Witherspoon sits near the top of the draft board at the defensive back position for different reasons than Gonzalez.

Witherspoon lacks the pure physical gifts other top prospects have. He ran 40-yard dash times of 4.46 seconds and 4.42 seconds at a private workout after a hamstring injury prevented him from working out at both Illinois' pro day and the NFL Combine.

He makes up for his physical shortcomings by playing aggressively within his system - he earned first-team All-American honours and was named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year after he recorded 17 pass breakups and three interceptions in 2022.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah identifies his strengths and weaknesses, stating "Witherspoon is a lean, rangy cornerback with outstanding quickness, instincts and ball skills," but adds "He is aggressive as a tacker but will have some fly-by misses."

Witherspoon allowed a completion rate of just 34.9 per cent in 2022, per Pro Football Focus. For comparison, last year's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, DB Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets, allowed a completion percentage of 48.1.

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Joey Porter Jr. Penn State

Joey Porter Jr., son of former Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Joey Porter, earned first-team all-conference status with the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2022 with 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups in 10 starts.

Porter Jr. has the size to play at the professional level, measuring at 6-foot-2 and 193 pounds at the NFL Combine, but his 40-yard dash time of 4.46 may cause red flags for scouts.

An unnamed AFC scout mentioned to NFL.com that "he can't change direction well but he's strong and physical."

Physicality and on-ball skills can carry Porter Jr. at the pro level, Zierlein notes. He adds that "Porter Jr. has scheme limitations, but he also has CB1 potential with more work and if utilized properly."