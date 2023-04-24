Countdown to 2023 NFL Draft: The Top Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks have been selected first overall in six of the past eight drafts and have been selected with the top two picks three times in the past 10 years.

With NFL offences shifting heavily towards the pass, the position has become more important than ever. Since 1971 – when Jim Plunkett, Archie Manning, and Dan Pastorini were selected – quarterbacks have been taken with the top-three selections just twice. Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, and Akili Smith were selected 1-2-3 in 1999, while Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance were the top three picks in 2021.

With several quarterback-needy teams drafting in the top 10, it’s possible that a run of three-consecutive QBs will happen for the second time in the past three years. The 2023 draft class has four quarterbacks projected to be drafted in the first round, with an outside chance to become the first class to ever have quarterbacks selected with the top four picks.

The Carolina Panthers have traded up to the first overall selection, sending the ninth overall pick, No. 61, their 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-rounder, and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears, with the expectation that they will select a quarterback with the top pick.

The Houston Texans hold the second overall pick and are also likely to pick a quarterback to begin a new era under recently hired head coach DeMeco Ryans. Incumbent QB Davis Mills has not yet shown the potential to be a franchise QB, having thrown 25 interceptions to just 33 touchdowns in his career.

The Arizona Cardinals hold the third overall pick but with 2019 first overall pick Kyler Murray under contract through 2028, the Cardinals could look to trade down to accumulate more assets for a rebuild. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports there is heavy interest in the No. 3 selection, as at least six teams have contacted Arizona about trading up.

The Indianapolis Colts (No. 4), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7), and Tennessee Titans (No. 10) could also be in the market for a quarterback and could move up in the draft.Alabama’s Bryce

Young is the heavy favourite to be the Panthers’ pick at No. 1. He is joined by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis as the top quarterback prospects for 2023.

Bryce Young, Alabama

While the 2023 QB class doesn’t have a surefire top talent like the 2021 class had in Lawrence, Young has emerged as the top signal-caller in this year’s draft.

In his final season at Alabama, Young threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions over 12 games, leading the Crimson Tide to an 11-2 record including a 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. He finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting despite missing several games due to a shoulder injury.

Young won the Heisman Trophy in his Sophomore year in 2021, passing for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns in his first year as Alabama’s starter. He led the SEC in passing yards and touchdowns and was named a consensus All-American and AP College Player of the Year.

The Philadelphia native is considered the most pro-ready QB in the draft. He scored an impressive 98 on the S2 cognition test, which is used to measure processing speed. Panthers’ owner David Tepper reportedly values the test highly, fueling rumours that Young is his top choice.

"Most pro-ready. Sees the whole field better than anyone," an AFC personnel evaluator told ESPN.

"His anticipation and feel in the pocket is very unique," an NFC exec said. "Great feel for the pocket and how to escape. He'll be very comfortable doing that." Added an NFC scout: "He has great footwork. He will need players around him, though. He needs guys to get open for him."

The main concern about Young has been about his height and his possible future health, as he is listed at 5-foot-10, 204 pounds. However, one executive told NFL.com that Young has the talent to overcome his stature.

“We all know he’s small, but you grade the talent and if you like him, you make sure he’s protected and you teach him to get the ball out on time. He carries himself like a winner,” said the AFC executive.

There has been noise that the Panthers could trade out of the first pick to recoup some of the draft capital they used to move up. Regardless of who ends up at No. 1, Young will likely have his name called first at the draft.



C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Stroud is an impressive NFL prospect in his own right, passing for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns in his final year at Ohio State. He is second on the Buckeyes all-time list in both passing yards and touchdowns and owns the single-game record with 573 yards.

Stroud has been named to the All-Big Ten first team twice and led Ohio State to Peach and Rose Bowl victories in 2022.

The Inland Empire, Calif., native is praised as a very accurate passer with a strong arm. Scouts have said Stroud could be the most ‘polished’ QB in the class.

"Might be the cleanest prospect," an NFL executive told ESPN. "Prototypical size, arm, accuracy. Maybe not a premium athlete but might be a little underrated in that regard. He's impressive."

“Likes staying in the pocket and making reads. Probably looks the most like a polished NFL quarterback out of the class,” said an NFL personnel director.

At 6-foot-3, 214 pounds, Stroud has the size that some NFL teams look for in a QB. However, some scouts have concerns regarding his ability to translate to the NFL.

Stroud has drawn comparisons to Dak Prescott and Jared Goff for his ability to make clean throws and will more than likely be the second quarterback off the board on draft night.



Anthony Richardson, Florida



Richardson is by far the most polarizing quarterback prospect in the draft. He wowed with his athleticism at the combine, running a 4.43 40-yard dash in addition to a 40.5-inch vertical. Combined with his 6-foot-4, 244-pound frame, Richardson is one of the most explosive athletes in the entire draft.

Richardson has drawn comparisons to Cam Newton, Josh Allen, and Justin Fields thanks to his powerful arm and ability to run the ball. In his only year as a starter at Florida, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns, adding 654 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

"If you just watched him and knew nothing about [his résumé], you'd take him No. 1 and not think twice," an NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN.

"He makes really hard s--- look really easy,” added an NFC executive. “Better quarterback playing the position than given credit for. He can read it out and has some good throws."

However, the Gainesville, Fla., native completed just 53.8 per cent of his passes and has drawn criticism for his lack of accuracy and decision-making.

He's a long way from being ready," an NFC director of college scouting told Walter Football. "As an athlete, he's a first-rounder; as a passer, he definitely is not."

Richardson is a high-risk, high-reward prospect that has seen his draft stock soar since the combine. If Young and Stroud go one-two, a team could jump into the top five to take a chance on Richardson’s ceiling.



Will Levis, Kentucky

Levis is the first senior on the list, as he just completed his fourth NCAA season, and second with the Kentucky Wildcats. In his final college season, he led Kentucky to a 7-4 record, throwing for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He played just 11 games while battling a foot injury.

Levis has been compared to Matthew Stafford thanks to his powerful arm and ability to move the ball downfield. But some scouts are concerned with Levis’ decision-making and accuracy.

"Big, tough, great arm, smart, hard worker -- everything feels frenetic,” an NFC personnel man told ESPN. “Makes you feel good when he chucks a deep ball or runs someone over, but throwing it to the right guy or making the routine play, it makes you a bit uneasy."



"He will go higher because of the size, arm, and high-level character, but it doesn't add up," an AFC director of pro personnel told Walter Football. "Where's the production? He had a new coordinator, a bad offensive line, and was hurt…but something doesn't look right. He's not the most accurate, throws head-scratching interceptions and gets sacked way too easily.”

Levis does boast an NFL skill-set but does not appear ready to start in his rookie season. He has the talent to be selected in the first round but questions regarding his pocket presence and tendency to throw interceptions (23 in two seasons with Kentucky) could keep him from jumping into the top half of the round.



Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Hendon Hooker Tennessee

Hooker is the oldest of the top-five QB prospects at 25 years old. The redshirt senior played 11 games last season for Tennessee throwing for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Unfortunately, the Greensboro, N.C., native tore his ACL at the end of last season and will enter the draft with question marks surrounding his health. Prior to the injury, Hooker was firmly in the Heisman conversation.

Hooker has been praised for his patience and accuracy as a passer as he threw just 12 interceptions in 944 pass attempts across his four collegiate seasons.

"Super impressed with him," an NFL offensive coach told ESPN. "Found myself wanting to watch more. Tools, quick release, smart guy."

Hooker is a good athlete that is able to move the chains with his feet. Some scouts have compared him to Jacoby Brissett and Geno Smith and that could be a starter in the right situation.

With questions about his age and health, Hooker will likely be the fifth quarterback taken in the draft but could sneak into the first round.