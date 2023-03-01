The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Quick moving again?

Jonathan Quick's stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets could be a short one.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Blue Jackets will quickly explore the market for Quick after acquiring him in the deal that sent defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to the Los Angeles Kings.

Blue Jackets general manager said later on Wednesday he's been in touch with the 37-year-old goaltender and hopes the team can "do the right thing" for him.

#CBJ GM Jarmo Kekalainen says he's in touch with Jonathan Quick and Quick's camp and hopes the team can "do the right thing" for the 37-year-old goaltender. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) March 1, 2023

Quick is 11-13-4 in 31 appearances with the Kings in 2022-23, recording a .876 save percentage and 3.50 GAA. The Milford, Conn., product is a pending unrestricted free agent in the final season of a 10-year, $58 million contract with an AAV of $5.8 million.

Originally drafted 72nd overall by Los Angeles at the 2005 NHL Draft, Quick backstopped the Kings to two Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014. He earned the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP in 2012 and is a two-time winner of the William M. Jennings Trophy (2014, 2018).

Quick has appeared in 743 career NHL games, all with the Kings, with a career .911 save percentage and 2.46 GAA.

Motor City Sales?

The Detroit Red Wings appear to set their course as sellers ahead of the trade deadline and TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the team is open to the possibility of moving more than just their pending unrestricted free agents.

The Red Wings suffered another key loss in the playoff race to the Ottawa Senators Tuesday and - amid a three-game skid - have slipped to five points back of the final wild-card spot which they held last week.

Dreger reports that the Red Wings are looking to trade pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi and forward Jakub Vrana, while winger Filip Zadina could also potentially be traded before Friday's deadline.

"The Red Wings are just recognizing that the arms race in the East is just too rich," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "So they can't allow Bertuzzi to walk in a free agency for nothing. So they're looking to move him they're looking to move [Jakub] Vrana. And they're also talking about the possibility of trading Filip Zadina who is a 23 years old with term, so some interesting things in Detroit."

Bertuzzi, 28, has four goals and 14 points while being limited to 29 games this season due to injury. He carries a $4.75 million cap hit. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported earlier this week that the Red Wings ask for the winger on the trade market was a first-round pick and more.

Vrana has one goal and two points in five games this season with the Red Wings. He spent time away from the team earlier this season in the NHL/NHLPA Players' Assistance Program. He also has six goals and 11 points at the AHL level with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The 27-year-old, who topped the 20-goal mark in back-to-back years with the Washington Capitals in 2019 and 2020, is signed through next season at a cap hit of $5.25 million.

Zadina, who was selected sixth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, has seen limited action this season due to injury. He has two goals and four points in 19 games this season with Detroit and posted a goal in two games with the AHL's Griffins.

Signed through the 2024-25 season at a cap hit of $1.825 million, Zadina has 27 goals and 65 points in 179 career games.



Oilers moving on to the forward market?

The Edmonton Oilers made a major splash Tuesday, acquiring Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators in a deal that saw a first-round pick, Tyson Barrie and more head the other way.

Now, it appears the Oilers are ready to try to boost their forward group ahead of Friday's deadline.

LeBrun noted on Insider Trading that Bertuzzi and Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad are among the options Oilers general manager Ken Holland is considering.

Bjugstad, 30, has 13 goals and 23 points in 59 games with the Coyotes this season, marking the first time he's topped the 10-goal mark since scoring 19 with the Florida Panthers in 2017-18. A pending unrestricted free agent, Bjugstad carries a cap hit of $900,000 this season.

As mentioned above the Red Wings are believed to be looking for a first-round pick back in a deal for Bertuzzi. The Oilers traded their top pick in 2023 in the Ekholm deal, but still own their first-round selection in both 2024 and 2025.





Western teams chasing JVR?

It appears the market for James van Riemsdyk continues to heat up as options disappear from the TSN Trade Bait board.

LeBrun report the Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames are among the teams to show interest in the pending unrestricted free agent.

"Yeah, suddenly the Flyers are getting more calls on him which is natural given that some of the teams were looking above him on their list and those players are no longer available," LeBrun said. "Vegas is one of those teams. Minnesota was for a while but of course the Wild on this day acquiring two forwards in Marcus Johansson and Gustav Nyquist so they're likely out now. Winnipeg and Calgary have shown a bit of interest in JVR as well. So the asking price depends on the team.

"But I think if you look at the Calle Jarnkrok return from a year ago when he was dealt, a second and a third, is what Calgary paid for the pending UFA and I think the Flyers are looking at something around there between now and Friday's deadline."

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported last week that the Flyers are willing to retain a portion of van Riemsdyk's $7 million cap hit to complete a trade.

The 33-year-old has nine goals and 23 points in 40 games this season, the fifth in his second stint with the Flyers.

Selected second overall by the Flyers in the 2007 Draft, van Riemsdyk spent three years with Philadelphia to open his career before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He returned to the Flyers in 2018, signing his current five-year, $35 million contract in free agency.

Sitting 13 points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with one more game played. Philadelphia is on track to miss the postseason for the third straight year.