The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Argument For Avalanche Pursuing O'Reilly

Plagued by injuries this season, the Colorado Avalanche have surged back into a playoff spot with seven wins in their past eight games.

Relief on the injury front appears to be on the way with Valeri Nichushkin, Bowen Byram and Josh Manson nearing returns and captain Gabriel Landeskog expected back closer to the trade deadline.

Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post argues, however, that acquiring Ryan O'Reilly from the St. Louis Blues is the move that would push the Avalanche over the top in the bid to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

O'Reilly, who was drafted 33rd overall by the Avalanche in 2009 and spent six years with the franchise, is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $7.5 million. Currently sidelined with a broken foot, he has 10 goals and 16 points in 37 games this season.

The 31-year-old told The Athletic last week that talks had begun with the Blues on a contract extension and his priority is to remain in St. Louis, even at a discount.

“Yeah, we’re starting to get a little dialogue going,” O'Reilly said. “I think there will be some talks kind of going forward here, but yeah, there’s no timeline or such. That’s kind of all I can really give you on that. This is where I want to be.

"I hope I don’t get moved, but I think things will probably progress, especially with the deadline coming up and the talks with that. We’ll see how it goes. We’re starting to get into that.”

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun threw cold water on the idea of the Avalanche making a major splash at the deadline last week. LeBrun reports that with Landeskog expected back before the playoffs, the Avalanche are not expected to have the cap space - or the assets necessary - to make a move for one of the deadline's top players.

"I think the Colorado Avalanche is a team to monitor when it comes to Sean Monahan," LeBrun said Thursday on Insider Trading. "For starters, let’s look at the Avs’ salary cap situation.

"Captain Gabriel Landeskog has not played a game this year and there are people around the league who are starting to wonder, 'Do we have another Kucherov [situation] on our hands?' Where maybe he doesn’t come back until the playoffs and the Avs have way more cap room to play with than we realize.

"The answer is no, as I found out today. The Avalanche expect Landeskog to be playing way before the end of the regular season, they hope by early March. His $7 million cap hit will be on the books, so they don’t have that much cap room to play with. So, when it comes to Ryan O’Reilly or Bo Horvat, yes, I think the Avs are going to keep tabs on those situations. However, they don’t have a lot of future assets. They’ve spent a lot over the past couple of years to get too serious with [those players]. That’s why I think a guy like Monahan makes sense and that’s why it’s a name I know the Avs have talked about."

Landeskog, 30, was given a timeline of 12 weeks for returning in mid-October but has yet to skate with the Avalanche four months later. He had 30 goals and 59 points in 51 games last season and added 11 goals and 22 points in 20 playoff games as the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup.



Who's Out in Ottawa?

The Ottawa Senators remain eight points out of a playoff spot entering play Monday and may be shaping up as a seller ahead of the March 3 deadline.

Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun broke down to the team's options at the trade deadline for their players on expiring deals.

Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot, defencemen Travis Hamonic and Nick Holden, and forwards Austin Watson, Tyler Motte and Derick Brassard make up the list of the team's pending unrestricted free agents.

Warren believes Talbot could provide depth to a contender ahead of the playoffs, while Holden and Watson could also be moved for later-round picks. He argues the Senators will face a tougher decision on moving Hamonic given his role in helping with the development of Jake Sanderson as his blueliner partner.

The biggest name with an expiring contract for the Senators is Alex DeBrincat, who is a pending restricted free agent.

Acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks last summer for a package that included the seventh overall pick, DeBrincat is arbitration eligible and due a qualifying offer of $9 million ahead of free agency. The 25-year-old has 16 goals and 40 points in 49 games this season after posting a career-high 41 goals and 78 points in 82 with the Blackhawks a year ago.

Warren believes the Senators could have interest in moving the winger if a contender were to offer a package centered around a top young defenceman, but ultimately sees keeping DeBrincat as their best option.



Defence atop the list for Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers hold the Western Conference's top wild-card spot entering their All-Star break and are just three points back of the Seattle Kraken for first in the Pacific Division.

TSN Edmonton reporter Ryan Rishaug told SC with Jay Onrait that the Oilers are expected to pursue help on the blueline at the deadline to boost their playoff hopes.

Rishaug notes that Jakob Chychrun has been linked to the Oilers, but general manager may elect to pursue a more defensive option at the back end instead.

Should Edmonton elect to pursue strictly rental players, Rishaug lists Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov, Joel Edmundson of the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks pending UFA Jake McCabe as options the team could consider.

