Right call to keep Chychrun out of the lineup by the Coyotes?

The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



No Chychrun deal close after all?

While Jakob Chychrun will be held out of the lineup "until something happens," no trade appears imminent for the Arizona Coyotes defenceman.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the Coyotes have made the decision to protect their asset in Chychrun, who was injured just weeks before the trade deadline last season.

Johnston notes that the Kings remain the favourites to land Chychrun, though Los Angeles may want to expand the deal further to include a goaltender.



Johnston has the latest with Chychrun and Karlsson talks heating up Talks surrounding Jakob Chychrun and Erik Karlsson appeared to heat up over the weekend and as rumours continue to swirl, NHL Insider Chris Johnston joins SportsCentre with what he's hearing on both players.

The Coyotes first scratched Chychrun due to "trade-related reasons" on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues and head coach Andre Tourigny said Monday Chychrun will not play this week, either.

"It's not a situation that happened overnight," Tourigny said. "He knew what was coming. We all knew it. He dealt with that like the ultimate pro. His attitude this year was phenomenal. He was a good teammate, helped his teammates, smile every day, show up at the rink, work hard, block shots, improve playing our system and all of it.

"He behaved like he should, like a real pro, so credit to him, and I think now it's time for the organization to take care of business and to make sure we're on the safe side of everything. So he will remain out of the lineup until something happens for us."

Chychrun, who has been featured on the TSN Trade Bait Board dating back to last season, currently sits No. 2 on the list. The 24-year-old has registered seven goals and 21 assists in 36 games this season, his seventh with the Coyotes.

The Boca Raton, Fla., native is in the fourth year of a six-year, $27.6 million contract he signed in 2018 which carries a cap hit of $4.6 million. The final two years of the deal carry a modified no-trade clause.

Drafted 16th overall by the Coyotes in 2016, Chychrun has scored 60 goals and 170 points in 373 games over his career.

The Coyotes, who defeated the Nashville Predators Monday, currently sit second-last in the Central Division with an 18-28-8 record this season.



Who's in the market for Kane?

One potential landing spot for Patrick Kane appeared to come off the board last week when the New York Rangers traded to acquire Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues.

Kane said after the trade he had been "intrigued" by the Rangers and "wasn't overjoyed" to learn they'd made the deal for Tarasenko.

While the 34-year-old pending unrestricted free agent is reportedly yet to decide whether he'll waive his no-move clause, Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic report four teams have "confirmed interest" in the winger.

According to Powers and Lazerus, the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights are those four teams.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported last week there's only a "small handful of teams" Kane would consider waiving his no-clause for as he plays out the final season of an eight-year contract with Chicago.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger added that the Rangers had "some concerns" over a hip injury Kane has reportedly been playing through while weighing a trade.

Kane stated that he believes the injury has been blown out of proportion in the lead up to the deadline.

"Yeah, I think so," he said Friday. "I'm not sure what the story is to be honest with you, but I feel better than I did last year. It's just one of those things that maybe the story leaks out and it piles up a little bit."

Following the Rangers move for Tarasenko, Kane dropped to No. 7 on the TSN Trade Bait board after previously being listed at No. 3.



Meier speaks on looming trade

San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier admits the uncertainty of the trade deadline has been weighing on him with a move likely looming.

Meier, a pending restricted free agent, is listed atop the TSN Trade Bait board, reportedly gaining interest from several teams around the league.

"It's definitely not easy," Meier told NHL.com. "It's a challenging part of our business. Sometimes you have to remind yourself to keep your thoughts on the task ahead, not go too crazy in your head, and just go out there and have fun.

"It's fun to work with the guys, even though we haven't had too much success. It's nice to win and definitely the mood changes when we do. For me, you can only focus on what you can control."

The 26-year-old has 30 goals and 51 points in 54 games this season, marking the third time in his seven-year career he's hit the 30-goal mark. He's currently signed at a cap hit of $6 million, with a $10 million qualifying offer required to retain his rights this summer.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported last week that the Sharks are looking for three pieces back, including a first-round pick, in any deal for the 2015 first-round pick.

Johnston listed the Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs as teams who could be in the race for Meier.